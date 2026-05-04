TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Japan, Vietnam seek deeper energy, minerals ties amid geopolitical risks
Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke
Tourism worsens Bali waste crisis
Pope names former undocumented migrant as US bishop of West Virginia
US, Philippines deploy anti-ship missile system near Taiwan

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Japan, Vietnam seek deeper energy, minerals ties amid geopolitical risks
Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke
Tourism worsens Bali waste crisis
Pope names former undocumented migrant as US bishop of West Virginia
US, Philippines deploy anti-ship missile system near Taiwan

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

How to think about foreign policy in the new geoeconomic era

Middle powers need to tread skillfully around the biggest blocs in navxigating the new era of geoeconomics.

Yvette Cooper (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
London
Mon, May 4, 2026 Published on May. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-05-02T15:46:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Ships sail across the Strait of Hormuz at sunset on May 1, 2026, in Musandam, Oman. Ships sail across the Strait of Hormuz at sunset on May 1, 2026, in Musandam, Oman. (Reuters/Stringer)

W

ith every day of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, the economic damage mounts. Iran’s willingness to weaponize a waterway is an attempt to hold the global economy hostage. It also lays bare once more the strategic vulnerabilities at the heart of global trade and reminds us that, in this new era of geoeconomics, we urgently need to reinforce our economic security.

By hitting fuel, food and fertilizer, the Hormuz crisis is hurting families and businesses across the globe. While oil prices shift day by day, the agricultural fallout will compound over weeks and months, playing out through planting seasons and future crop yields. The World Food Program has warned that 45 million people in the poorest countries could be pushed into acute hunger if the conflict is not resolved by mid-year.

As Britain’s foreign secretary, I have spent this month working to build international pressure for a full and swift reopening of the Strait, restoring freedom of navigation, with no restrictions, conditions or tolls. Plans by Iran to bring in tolls would fundamentally undermine the law of the sea and set damaging precedents for maritime trade across the world.

The Hormuz crisis is no outlier. This is the third time in six years that international events have sent economic tremors around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and now the Iran conflict. Instability and volatility are the new normal and countries across the world are increasingly reaching for economic tools to exert global leverage, whether to coerce or constrain.

Supply chains once purely commercial are now eyed as strategic vulnerabilities. Competition is intensifying for control of the critical minerals essential for future vehicles, defense systems and the energy transition, with China determined to maintain and exploit its current production advantage, and challenges from export restrictions and controls. In addition, tariffs are rising, with United States duties at levels not seen since the 1930s.

These are generation-defining shifts. For much of the past few decades the democratic world operated on assumptions that economic globalization and free trade would widen opportunity, lower barriers and spread prosperity more broadly. A shared framework of rules and standards would give economies the stability they needed to grow.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

These assumptions were always inadequate. Too many people did not experience the benefits of globalization and concluded that promises made in its name were not kept. But now those assumptions are being overturned as part of a wider and more fundamental challenge to open economies and the rules-based order.

Popular

Japan, Vietnam seek deeper energy, minerals ties amid geopolitical risks

Japan, Vietnam seek deeper energy, minerals ties amid geopolitical risks
Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke

Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke
Tourism worsens Bali waste crisis

Tourism worsens Bali waste crisis

Related Article

The Strait of Hormuz shows how everything is now about leverage

Analysis: Fiscal stability at risk amid rising energy costs

Japan overhauls decades-old weapons export rules

US begins Philippines war games in thick of Middle East conflict

Oil, gas and coal are officially a systemic financial risk

Popular

Japan, Vietnam seek deeper energy, minerals ties amid geopolitical risks

Japan, Vietnam seek deeper energy, minerals ties amid geopolitical risks
Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke

Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke
Tourism worsens Bali waste crisis

Tourism worsens Bali waste crisis

More in Opinion

 View more
Ships sail across the Strait of Hormuz at sunset on May 1, 2026, in Musandam, Oman.
Academia

How to think about foreign policy in the new geoeconomic era

People offer flowers on May 1, 2026, and pray for the victims of a train collision that killed 16 people at Bekasi Timur Station in Bekasi, West Java.
Academia

Deadly train crash: Vulnerability of the working class
An infant's hands are held next to adult hands in this undated illustration.
Academia

Why maternity leave is an investment in our future

Highlight
Oodles of growth: Workers produce noodles on Jan. 14, 2023 at a factory in Surabaya, East Java. Indonesia must double its average manufacturing growth of 4.5 percent to become a high-income country.
Economy

Manufacturing shrinks in April as costs surge on Mideast war

Newly appointed Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat speaks to media after his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, April 27, 2026.
Editorial

More than just PR problem
Laborers rest during a protest outside the Indonesian Parliament complex at a May Day rally marking International Workers’ Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2026.
Politics

Arrests mar Labor Day rallies in Jakarta, Bandung

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Japan ink defense pact as Tokyo eases arms export restrictions
Economy

Inflation contained, for now
Economy

Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports
Jakarta

Jakarta expands free schooling scheme as out-of-school rate remains high
Companies

Pertamina, private retailers hike fuel prices further
Companies

Pertamina, private retailers hike fuel prices further
Archipelago

Italian deported from Bali after disrespecting police officer
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Japan discuss defence ties after Tokyo unlocks arms exports
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

How to think about foreign policy in the new geoeconomic era

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.