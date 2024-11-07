House of Harry Halim embraces redemption, rebirth in its Spring-Summer 2025 collection

H ouse of Harry Halim tells a story of rebirth for Spring-Summer 2025, capturing the transition from an end to a new beginning in a collection titled Redemption.

A literal coffin, which was placed front and center during the presentation on Oct. 1, embodies the weight of the past, the strength to rise and the promise of hope, according to designer Harry Halim.

"This collection continues the narrative from the last season," Halim explained, highlighting the familiar red and black palette that symbolizes resilience and intensity. "It’s about rebirth, a personal journey of redemption, reflecting both artistic inspiration and deeper personal insights.”

Taking its cue from the modern vampire’s wardrobe, “Redemption” combined sharp tailoring with daring elegance, cut from materials such as velvet, jacquard, viscose and vegan leather.

Exaggerated, pointed shoulders were seen with oversized coats that cocoon the wearer, while jackets and corsetry embellished with intricate hand-embroidered Swarovski rhinestones and acrylic crystals added a striking touch of brilliance.

The fashion house’s signature bold silhouettes also included its iconic trouser gowns as well as heeled trousers that, as their name implies, combine shoes and trousers into one garment.

The collaborative jewelry from Naomi by NJS Gold added an additional layer of meaning to the collection with sculptural shapes influenced by “twisted romanticism”. The designer Naomi, who was initially uncertain about stepping out of her comfort zone for the project, said it was not easy to infuse her own character while balancing Harry's strong design.

“But in the end, I felt a unique chemistry with Harry's vision of redemption," she said.

House of Harry Halim’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection will also be a part of the silver screen in an unnamed project by award-winning director Cornelio Sunny.