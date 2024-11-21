TheJakartaPost

Manage your business finances efficiently and effortlessly with Kopra by Mandiri Dashboard

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Thu, November 21, 2024

Manage your business finances efficiently and effortlessly with Kopra by Mandiri Dashboard

I

n today’s increasingly competitive business environment, quick and accurate decision-making is crucial. However, without comprehensive financial information, businesses often face challenges in determining strategic steps. For instance, how can a business decide effectively without knowing its current balance, upcoming bill due dates, monthly revenue or outstanding invoices?  

Business decision-makers looking to enhance efficiency will find Bank Mandiri's digital financial solution, Kopra by Mandiri, an invaluable tool in transforming traditional financial management. Kopra by Mandiri offers a seamlessly integrated dashboard, customizable to fit the unique roles and needs of users—from operators and managers to executives.

Beyond displaying balances and transaction history, the dashboard provides a variety of easily configurable widgets, giving users instant access to transaction data. With this customization feature, users can manage routine financial services with ease. Kopra by Mandiri identifies recurring transactions and prompts payment recommendations while also organizing pending transactions for swift authorization.

For a streamlined experience, Kopra by Mandiri consolidates balances across multiple bank accounts into a single, accessible view, providing users with a comprehensive snapshot of their financial status.

In addition to daily transaction management, Kopra’s dashboard empowers business leaders with strategic, artificial intelligence-driven insights. With cash flow projection capabilities, users can improve liquidity management and enhance future planning. The dashboard also features real-time foreign exchange rates and macroeconomic indicators, enabling users to make informed strategic decisions quickly.

With its robust capabilities, Kopra by Mandiri empowers business leaders to proactively manage financial planning, maximizing opportunities for growth and ensuring an efficient, seamless financial management experience.

Kopra by Mandiri services can be accessed through the official website, koprabymandiri.com. Business clients who have yet to join Bank Mandiri can contact a Bank Mandiri relationship manager for assistance with registration to experience the new and enhanced features of Kopra by Mandiri.

Manage your business finances efficiently and effortlessly with Kopra by Mandiri Dashboard
