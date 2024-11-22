The Langham, Jakarta launches exclusive Baccarat afternoon tea experience

T he Langham, Jakarta has introduced an exclusive experience to enjoy an opulent afternoon tea with elegant Baccarat crystal ware at ALICE, the hotel’s signature tea lounge.

A first-of-its-kind in Jakarta, the Baccarat Afternoon Tea experience is done in collaboration with Elite Grahacipta, Baccarat’s official distributor in Indonesia, and is available until Jan. 12, 2025.

Elevated French pastries and savory delights are displayed on a three-tier pastry stand crafted from Baccarat crystal, continuing with a multi-course menu complemented by beverages served in iconic Baccarat glassware, including premium caviar prepared tableside for a truly memorable experience.

Unlike traditional afternoon tea where all items are presented at once, each course at Baccarat Afternoon Tea is served individually, creating a more refined and immersive experience for guests.

The experience begins with a refreshing watermelon amuse-bouche, followed by savory dishes such as lobster tart, chicken croquette and beef tartare.

Guests will also enjoy Oscietra caviar served with delicate blini (Russian pancake) and garnishes such as sour cream, hard-boiled eggs, lemon wedges, chives and shallots.

For dessert, an array of French pastries, artisanal Valrhona chocolates, refreshing sorbets and petit fours are served in individual courses, allowing guests to savor each flavor at their own pace.

Baccarat Afternoon Tea is priced at Rp 598,000++ for one and Rp 1.178 million++ for two with no caviar, or Rp 1.788 million++ with caviar.

Guests can also elevate the experience with a Möet & Chandon Imperial Champagne pairing for Rp 1.4 million++, or cocktails served in Baccarat glassware like the ALICE French Martini and the Ispahan Bellini for Rp 208,000++ each. Non-alcoholic mocktails like the Orange Jasmine and the Ruby Flower are also available at Rp 108,000++ each.

For a more exclusive setting, groups of eight or more can enjoy a semi-private dining room with Baccarat's signature crystalware setup.