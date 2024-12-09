TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
A spoonful of holiday cheer at Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno Hatta Airport

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 9, 2024

A spoonful of holiday cheer at Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno Hatta Airport

icture a serene lakeside retreat where the only sounds you hear are planes taking your imagination to another place, letting your wanderlust roam free amid the busy festivities. The possibilities are endless at the Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno Hatta Airport, an ideal choice for those seeking a peaceful yet luxurious escape.

Whether for a short or long stay, guests are sure to lose themselves in the stunning lake views, three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautifully landscaped gardens, which have been made even more joyous this holiday season.

Come experience the ultimate blend of festive cheer, world-class service and beautiful surroundings this holiday season. Sheraton Jakarta Soekarno Hatta Airport offers the perfect combination of luxury and convenience, making it the ideal 5-star hotel in Jakarta for your holiday getaway.

First on our list of holiday festivities is the hotel’s White Christmas Dinner, which features a variety of festive classics, as well as international delicacies, inviting everyone to feast like royalty. For Christmas Eve, the dinner will feature roasted turkey and will be made even more special with live music and a chorus of Christmas carols. Join either or both of these special dinners priced at Rp 598,000 (US$37.70) for two and Rp 698,000 for two, respectively.

Additionally, the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will bring memories that will surely last a lifetime, ringing in the new year with glamour and joy. This vibrant celebration will feature an array of gourmet dishes, festive drinks and live entertainment. Set in the hotel’s beautiful lakeside atmosphere, it is the perfect way to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new. Pricing starts from Rp 798,000 for two.

Festive Sheraton Jolly Hampers are also available from Rp 598,000, filled with a selection of premium treats and gourmet delights for all. Don’t miss out on these exclusive holiday experiences and reserve your spot today.

