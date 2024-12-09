TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
GGRP unveils strategic road map to produce lowest-carbon emission steel in Asia

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 9, 2024

GGRP unveils strategic road map to produce lowest-carbon emission steel in Asia GGRP corporate secretary Paulus Khierawan (from left), president director Fedaus and vice president and finance director Roymond Wong during a recent public expose.

T Gunung Raja Paksi (GGRP), one of Indonesia's largest private steel producers, has revealed its strategy to become Asia's leading low-carbon steel manufacturer and reassured shareholders about its financial stability following recent stock price volatility.

To meet the global steel industry’s goal of achieving net zero by 2050, GGRP as a low-carbon steel pioneer will implement a number of measures, including advancing production technology by modifying its electric arc furnace (EAF) technology to reduce energy consumption.

In addition, the company will optimize scrap utilization as a raw material, expand export markets for low-carbon steel plate and track emissions across its products.

GGRP’s transformation into a low-carbon steel leader is projected to deliver long-term value to shareholders and ensure its competitiveness in global markets, to meet the growing demand for premium low-carbon steel products while contributing to Indonesia’s Net Zero emission target by 2060.

As of September 2024, GGRP reported a solid financial performance despite market fluctuations. The company recorded a significant increase in EBITDA from continuing operations to reach US$50.1 million, reflecting 54.6 percent year-on-year growth.

Additionally, profit before tax from continuing operations rose to $29.6 million, an increase of 553.2 percent, while net profit from continuing operations soared by 780.8 percent to $31 million compared with the same period last year.

In the same period, the company successfully reduced its liabilities by 58.4 percent, while equity grew by 5.6 percent. GGRP's financial resilience is evident from its strong debt ratios, with a Debt to Equity Ratio (DER) of 0.13x and a Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) of 5.74x, highlighting its robust capacity to meet financial obligations.

The company clarified that the recent stock price fluctuations were due to a capital reduction initiative approved during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on July 26. This reduction lowered the nominal value of GGRP shares from Rp 500 to Rp 140 per share, with the difference returned to shareholders on Nov. 8.

GGRP emphasized that this adjustment does not reflect any changes in its financial performance, nor are there any material events or information affecting its business continuity.

Healing our planet is now restoration, not just conservation

AZEC 2024: Pertamina and JOGMEC strengthen methane emissions commitment

Pertamina’s uniform recycling program cuts emissions by over 41.8 tonnes of Co2e

Muhammadiyah wastes opportunity to lead fight climate change

A call to action: Integrating health into climate change

PT PLN Nusantara Power acting director of business development and commerce Dwi Hartono speaks at the Japan RE Invest Indonesia 2024 event on Nov. 27 at the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo. (Courtesy of the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo)
Front Row

PLN Nusantara Power Showcases Solar PV projects at Japan RE Invest 2024
Front Row

Celebrate culinary festivities at Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomic Bali
The second session of the Women’s Inspiring and Networking Group (WING): “Overcoming Challenges of Leadership and Care Responsibilities,” held at the Main Hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) on Monday (December 2, 2024), was participated in by 90 female leaders.
Front Row

WING forum by Sampoerna, IDX and IBCWE discusses solutions for working women's dual roles

A stock illustration of prescribed injected ketamine.
Society

BPOM urges ministry to list ketamine as psychotropic
Number game: An official explains to a taxpayer the use of the citizenship identity number as their taxpayer identification number at Palangka Raya tax office in the Central Kalimantan capital city on March 3, 2024.
Editorial

Focus on revenue reform
President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo arrive for the party's national meeting in East Jakarta on Sept. 29, 2023.
Politics

Jokowi looks to Prabowo after PDI-P shuts door on reconciliation

Regulations

Officials to form new import task force separate from Trade Ministry
Companies

KUFPEC eyes more oil and gas opportunity in Natuna Sea
Politics

New mosque in Nusantara to replace Istiqlal as state mosque
Companies

Indian firms eye investment in Indonesia’s pharma sector, ambassador says
Society

YLBHI asks House to evaluate police firearm use
Middle East and Africa

Presence of Israeli forces in Syrian territory 'temporary', says Israeli FM
Markets

$323.4M in foreign capital pours out of domestic market: Bank Indonesia
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia urges citizens to exercise caution during transition of power in Syria
