AIA Indonesia’s Excellent Digital Marketing Wins Multi-Platform Digital Ads Heroes Award

A IA Indonesia has recorded another milestone after winning the Multi-Platform Digital Ads Heroes category at the Marketeers Digital Marketing Heroes Awards 2024 for its excellence in integrating people, technology, and social impact to cope with digital era challenges.

The Marketeers Digital Marketing Heroes Awards 2024 event, one of the most prestigious in Indonesia’s digital marketing industry, was held at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place.

Kathryn Parapak, Chief Marketing Officer, AIA Indonesia said in a statement that this award recognizes AIA's success in creative marketing in the digital landscape, increasing brand awareness and customer experience, while also emphasizing creative digital marketing strategies that integrate technology and social impact.

One highlighted initiative is the "One Policy One Tree" program, part of AIA's sustainability vision within the AIA Vitality program.

Through a collaboration with the global environmental organization One Tree Planted, AIA contributes to climate action in Indonesia while appreciating its customers.

Through the initiative, each new insurance policy issued by AIA results in planting one tree, a small step in contributing to the environment and society.

Kathryn Parapak stated, "We are incredibly honored to receive this award, which is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team.”

“Our ‘One Policy One Tree’ initiative exemplifies our commitment to sustainability and making a positive impact on the environment and society,” she added.

“By leveraging innovative digital marketing strategies, we have been able to effectively engage with our audience and amplify our message. We believe that through simple actions, we can drive significant change and contribute to a better future for all."

Through this campaign, AIA Indonesia demonstrates its ability to create effective digital marketing strategies and proves that business can align with sustainability efforts.

The award strengthens AIA's position as a leader in innovation and an agent of transformation, in line with its mission to help millions of Indonesian families live healthier, longer, better lives.

With this year’s theme, "Re-Imagining Marketing: People, Technology and Impact," the Marketeers Digital Marketing Heroes Awards 2024 event highlighted new approaches to integrating people, technology and social impact to address digital era challenges.

Following a rigorous selection process, AIA emerged as a winner recognized for outstanding achievements.