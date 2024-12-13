TheJakartaPost

Contigo Mobility partners with Lazada Indonesia to drive sustainable mobility solutions

Contigo Mobility (CoMo), a leading innovator in sustainable mobility solutions, has announced its strategic partnership with Lazada Indonesia (Lazada), marking a significant step toward revolutionizing last-mile delivery services through the introduction of environmentally friendly electric vehicles (EVs).

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 13, 2024

C

ontigo Mobility (CoMo), a leading innovator in sustainable mobility solutions, has announced its strategic partnership with Lazada Indonesia (Lazada), marking a significant step toward revolutionizing last-mile delivery services through the introduction of environmentally friendly electric vehicles (EVs).  

As part of the collaboration, CoMo has delivered 116 units of its two-wheeler fleet units and will potentially supply Lazada with over 600 new electric motorcycles over the next five months to meet the demands of the company’s logistics operations. The vehicles are equipped with the latest technology to ensure reliability, efficiency and a significant reduction in environmental impact.  

The new EV fleet will enhance Lazada's delivery efficiency, ensuring faster and more reliable service to customers across Indonesia. The shift to EVs will also support Lazada's strategic goals of operational excellence and environmental stewardship.

To ensure a fully charged battery without the hassle of charging the motorcycle, CoMo will set up battery swapping stations across Lazada hubs so that riders will be able to swap their empty batteries with fully charged batteries quickly.

In addition to supplying new EV motorcycles, CoMo is spearheading the conversion of Lazada's existing internal combustion engine (ICE) fleet to EVs. The conversion aims to enhance operational efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and promote a cleaner environment.

The initiative not only underscores Lazada's commitment to sustainability, but also positions CoMo at the forefront of the mobility solutions industry in Southeast Asia.

Contigo Mobility CEO Zuhri Yusof said the company is thrilled to partner with Lazada Indonesia in their journey toward sustainable mobility, as its cutting-edge EV solutions and conversion expertise will significantly contribute to reducing carbon emissions and advancing green logistics in the region.  

“Strong partnership with our clients is key to our success as we lead the way in becoming the largest EV two- and three-wheeler mobility solutions provider in the world by fleet size. We are anticipating to have over 150,000 vehicles globally by the end of 2025."

Lazada Indonesia vice president of logistics, Jason Ryandi Assana, noted that the partnership with CoMo showcased Lazada Indonesia’s strengthened commitment toward sustainability, representing its continuous efforts in achieving a greener logistics operation.  

“The collaboration with CoMo has allowed us to further expand our electric and environmentally friendly delivery fleet of #BlueVehicles at Lazada, aligning with our commitment to developing quality, eco-friendly and sustainable logistics solutions for businesses in Indonesia."

 
For more information contact Anggit Subagyo PT Contigo Technology Indonesia

 

Link Anggit: Anggit@como.co.id

Link PT Contigo: Https://como.co.id

