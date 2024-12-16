Make your holiday special with Joyous Festive Celebration at Padma Hotel Semarang

P adma Hotel Semarang welcomes the holiday season with the Joyous Festive Celebration, a vibrant series of events filled with warmth, excitement and memorable experiences. Held at Semawis All-Day Dining Restaurant, the festivities feature special culinary promotions paired with elegant Christmas decorations that evoke the spirit of the season.

The celebration begins with a festive dinner on Dec. 24 and 25, 2024, featuring a buffet of exquisite dishes accompanied by live Christmas carols, visits from Santa and friends and an upbeat DJ performance. The dining experience is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., priced at Rp 398,000++ per person. On Christmas Day, a special lunch buffet is available from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rp 349,000++ per person.

Adding to the magic will be Dancing Snowflakes, a unique snow display at the Goolali Outdoor Area, visible from the main lobby. This enchanting snowfall, paired with the Teduh art installation, offers a perfect moment to share with loved ones.

The New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2024, promises an unforgettable night with a buffet dinner, door prizes, DJ fest, countdown party and fireworks. Dining options are available at Semawis All-Day Dining or Kim Tia Chinese Restaurant, with prices starting from Rp 899,000++ for adults and Rp 449,500++ for children. Countdown festivities will be held at the Candi Junior Ballroom and Gedong Songo Outdoor Deck from 10 p.m. onward.

For unique gifts, the Christmas Town Festive Hampers, inspired by local landmarks such as Gereja Blenduk and Lawang Sewu, are available throughout December starting at Rp 199,000++. These thoughtful hampers bring a festive charm to any celebration.