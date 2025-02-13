AIA Boothcamp ignites creativity for AIA Healthiest Schools 2025

A IA Healthiest Schools (AHS) has launched the AHS Bootcamp to help teachers create healthy school projects for the 2025 competition. The event was held in a hybrid format at Artotel Gelora Senayan in Jakarta on Feb. 10.

AIA said in a statement that this initiative supports schools in the AHS competition by helping the teachers develop and execute impactful healthy school projects.

Schools are required to submit their projects by March 8, 2025, via aia.id/AHS. AHS focuses on four key pillars: Healthy Eating, Active Lifestyles, Mental Well-Being and Sustainable Health.

"Aligned with AIA’s commitment to helping Indonesian families live healthier, longer and better lives, we aim to foster healthier and more innovative school environments. Through this bootcamp, we hope teachers can create projects that benefit their schools and help shape a healthier younger generation," said AIA Marketing Officer Chief Kathryn Parapak.

AHS provides free access to interactive learning modules and a chance to participate in a healthy school competition.

The bootcamp guides teachers through designing impactful projects, aligning with the Healthy School Movement by Indonesia’s Ministry of Elementary and Secondary Education, which emphasizes developing healthy and competitive human resources.

This was also highlighted by Maulani Mega Hapsari, Director of Junior High Schools at the Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry.

"The Golden Generation 2045 requires strong, healthy and globally competitive human resources. AIA Healthiest Schools plays a key role in instilling healthy habits early through a holistic approach, including physical and mental well-being, as well as environmental sustainability," she stated.

The AHS Bootcamp gathers teachers from across Indonesia, encouraging them to design creative projects suited to their schools.

Key sessions include “Healthy Eating & Active Lifestyles” with speakers featuring Dr. Nia Nurhasanah, Kathryn Parapak and Dr. Mesty Ariotedjo on nutrition and active living.

The event also features Vishal Dasani who talked about mental well-being, focusing on the importance of a high-quality sleep.

It also discusses “Sustainable Health” with Chitra Subyakto as a speaker. He will offer insights into sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives.

The Bootcamp also includes a workshop led by Rizqy Rahm at Sani from Yayasan Guru Belajar, helping teachers develop projects using the Find, Imagine, Do and Share (FIDS) approach.

Schools can access AHS learning modules and join the competition by March 8, 2025.

To gain more details, please visit aia.id/AHS.