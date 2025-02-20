TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Smart Content Suite Workshop: Mastering AI-Generated Content

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, February 20, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Smart Content Suite Workshop: Mastering AI-Generated Content (Courtesy of B/NDL Studios)

A

rtificial intelligence has transformed the way content is created, enabling writers to brainstorm faster, refine structure, and overcome creative roadblocks. But as AI-generated text floods digital platforms, one truth remains unchanged: AI can assist with the writing process, but it will never replace human writers and editors.

That’s the foundation of Smart Content Suite: Humanizing AI—an upcoming workshop by The Jakarta Post, in collaboration with B/NDL Studios—which is designed to equip writers, editors, and content creators with the essential skills to refine, rewrite, and humanize AI-generated content. No one is debating generative AI’s power and potential as a tool, but mastering the art of editing AI outputs is not just a competitive edge—it’s a necessity.

Why Humanizing AI Matters

Generative AI, such as ChatGPT and other language models, can produce well-structured, grammatically sound content. But what it lacks is the soul of storytelling—nuance, emotion, and context shaped by lived experience.

Jet Damazo, Head of Products at The Jakarta Post, emphasizes this distinction: “Gen AI has proven to be an excellent tool for brainstorming, overcoming writer’s block, and making sure all the t’s are crossed. But at the end of the day, it remains just that—a tool. Writing is a deeply human craft, shaped by our thoughts, experiences, and emotions—something Gen AI can never have.”

This workshop will guide participants through the process of taking AI-generated drafts and refining them with a human touch—adjusting tone, enhancing clarity, and ensuring emotional resonance with readers.

AI as an Assistant, Not a Replacement

As the publishing and marketing industries integrate AI into their workflows, professionals must shift their mindset from fearing automation to leveraging it strategically.

Ninda Daianti, Associate Editor of The Jakarta Post’s Weekender, shares her approach: “AI is effective for providing us with options, giving predictive responses dedicated for our readers and ensuring style consistency. But it can’t replace our creativity and authenticity. We’re always going to be the ones responsible for creating connection to the audience, because we will always have our feelings and life experiences.”

Who Should Join?

Whether you’re a journalist, corporate communicator, marketer, or content creator, Smart Content Suite: Humanizing AI will provide hands-on strategies to elevate AI-generated text. Through interactive exercises, real-world case studies, and expert-led discussions, participants will walk away with practical skills to make AI work for them.

Reserve Your Spot

Stay ahead in the content revolution. Join us for Smart Content Suite: Humanizing AI and learn how to transform AI-generated text into compelling, authentic, and truly human stories.

📅 Date: 25-26 February 2025 | 10am - 4pm

📍 Location: JP Live! Space

🎟️ Click here to register.

Popular

Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says

Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says
Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

Related Articles

Indonesia to build AI chatbot modeled on China’s DeepSeek: Luhut

Are we ready for AI research in Indonesia?

DeepSeek gives us a leg up

The crisis in Western AI is real

Open source and under control: The DeepSeek paradox

Related Article

Indonesia to build AI chatbot modeled on China’s DeepSeek: Luhut

Are we ready for AI research in Indonesia?

DeepSeek gives us a leg up

The crisis in Western AI is real

Open source and under control: The DeepSeek paradox

Popular

Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says

Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says
Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Sudamala Resort, Seraya embraces renewable energy with installation of solar power plant

.
Front Row

The Apurva Kempinski Bali unveils ‘Powerful Indonesia to the World’ campaign for 2025
.
Front Row

Thanks to PNM, a shallot farmer's son can go to Korea

Highlight
Regional heads and their deputy line up ahead of their inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates 33 governors and their deputies; 363 regents and their deputies; as well as 85 mayors and their deputies who won the 2024 regional leader elections in November 2024; the first time for hundreds of regional heads to be simultaneously sworn-in.
Politics

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony
Students hold a rally titled Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) to oppose budget-cutting policies by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in front of the East Java Regional House of Representatives building in Surabaya on Monday, February 17, 2025.
Editorial

A return to the streets
Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Politics

TNI Law revision raises ‘dwifungsi’ fears

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Trump adds lumber to list of goods facing tariffs over 'next month or sooner'
Politics

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony
Academia

China pushes Thailand to act on scam centers
Academia

Harnessing innovation in protecting coastal ecosystems
Markets

Asian markets drop as Fed flags concern over Trump policies
Europe

Germany's far-right AfD is shut out from power for now, but waiting in the wings
Politics

Regional head retreat sparks criticism as budget cuts bite
Academia

How to counter Trump's tariffs productively?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.