Smart Content Suite Workshop: Mastering AI-Generated Content

A rtificial intelligence has transformed the way content is created, enabling writers to brainstorm faster, refine structure, and overcome creative roadblocks. But as AI-generated text floods digital platforms, one truth remains unchanged: AI can assist with the writing process, but it will never replace human writers and editors.

That’s the foundation of Smart Content Suite: Humanizing AI—an upcoming workshop by The Jakarta Post, in collaboration with B/NDL Studios—which is designed to equip writers, editors, and content creators with the essential skills to refine, rewrite, and humanize AI-generated content. No one is debating generative AI’s power and potential as a tool, but mastering the art of editing AI outputs is not just a competitive edge—it’s a necessity.

Why Humanizing AI Matters

Generative AI, such as ChatGPT and other language models, can produce well-structured, grammatically sound content. But what it lacks is the soul of storytelling—nuance, emotion, and context shaped by lived experience.

Jet Damazo, Head of Products at The Jakarta Post, emphasizes this distinction: “Gen AI has proven to be an excellent tool for brainstorming, overcoming writer’s block, and making sure all the t’s are crossed. But at the end of the day, it remains just that—a tool. Writing is a deeply human craft, shaped by our thoughts, experiences, and emotions—something Gen AI can never have.”

This workshop will guide participants through the process of taking AI-generated drafts and refining them with a human touch—adjusting tone, enhancing clarity, and ensuring emotional resonance with readers.

AI as an Assistant, Not a Replacement

As the publishing and marketing industries integrate AI into their workflows, professionals must shift their mindset from fearing automation to leveraging it strategically.

Ninda Daianti, Associate Editor of The Jakarta Post’s Weekender, shares her approach: “AI is effective for providing us with options, giving predictive responses dedicated for our readers and ensuring style consistency. But it can’t replace our creativity and authenticity. We’re always going to be the ones responsible for creating connection to the audience, because we will always have our feelings and life experiences.”

Who Should Join?

Whether you’re a journalist, corporate communicator, marketer, or content creator, Smart Content Suite: Humanizing AI will provide hands-on strategies to elevate AI-generated text. Through interactive exercises, real-world case studies, and expert-led discussions, participants will walk away with practical skills to make AI work for them.

Reserve Your Spot

Stay ahead in the content revolution. Join us for Smart Content Suite: Humanizing AI and learn how to transform AI-generated text into compelling, authentic, and truly human stories.

📅 Date: 25-26 February 2025 | 10am - 4pm

📍 Location: JP Live! Space

🎟️ Click here to register.