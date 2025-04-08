TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Gunung Raja Paksi partnership ensures sustainable procurement, value chain decarbonization

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, April 8, 2025

Gunung Raja Paksi partnership ensures sustainable procurement, value chain decarbonization (Courtesy of PT. Gunung Raja Paksa Tbk)

T Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk (GRP), one of Indonesia’s largest private steel manufacturers and global leader in low-carbon steel manufacturing and innovation, has signed a partnership with California-based Coupa Software Incorporated to leverage Coupa’s best-in-class ESG and sustainability monitoring database and develop a network of low-carbon suppliers.

Equipped with a firm understanding of prospective partners’ ESG contributions through Coupa’s technologies, GRP will generate greater momentum toward its ambitious net-zero road map and ensure a shared vision for low-carbon industries across its value chain.

As GRP progresses a comprehensive audit of the environmental and social impacts of its entire value chain, the vast monitoring and management potential of Coupa’s platform will enable the Indonesian steel giant to expedite and add credibility to its Scope 3 calculations and identify priority decarbonization activities.

To that end, Coupa will provide access to its database of vendors and suppliers with transparent sustainability and ESG scores, allowing GRP to build a roster of partners that are aligned with the speed and scale of its ambitious net-zero pathway.

By incorporating a robust understanding of upstream emissions sources into its greenhouse gas inventory, GRP can more readily align with industry-leading sustainability standards and certification schemes, while continuing to set the bar for steel production that meets growing international sustainability demands.

“Investments like this are one of the main reasons GRP continues to be able to punch well above its weight, and match the investments of the industry’s biggest players,” says Kimin Tanoto, GRP’s executive chairman. “ESG-compliance is something that we value and we know our customers value. This partnership marks a great leap toward delivering on this promise with confidence.”

“As we move into a period of increasingly fragmented supply chains, transparency and credibility around emissions claims and net-zero pathways will be the difference between industry leaders and laggards,” says Kelvin Fu, GRP’s chief transformation officer. “We are proud to find ourselves once again on the front foot of the transformation of heavy industries.”

