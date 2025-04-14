AIA Vitality Women’s 10K 2025: Empowering women through healthy lifestyle

A IA Indonesia is set to host the third edition of the AIA Vitality Women’s 10K on April 27, 2025, at Taman Kota Peruri, Blok M, South Jakarta. Under the theme “All Girls All Around,” the event aims to inspire women from diverse backgrounds to embrace a more active and healthy lifestyle.

This year’s event anticipates participation from 3,500 women, offering race categories of 5K and 10K, along with a Kids Dash for younger runners. Beyond the race, AIA Vitality is introducing comprehensive training programs, including strength training and running drills, to better prepare participants for the event. ￼

Lia Merdekawaty, head of corporate communication at AIA, emphasized the company’s commitment to promoting health and wellness: “This is our third year participating in the Women’s 10K. Through this event, we aim to motivate Indonesian women to stay active, achieve their health goals and enjoy a comfortable exercise experience.”

The AIA Vitality Women’s 10K serves as a platform to encourage women of all ages and fitness levels to come together, fostering a supportive community that values health and empowerment.