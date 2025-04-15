Celebrating the art of Japanese watchmaking, Grand Seiko unveils new timepieces

L uxury watch brand Grand Seiko recently introduced three new models that exemplify its commitment to precision, craftsmanship and the beauty of Japanese aesthetics at Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025.

Grand Seiko said that these timepieces, part of the Masterpiece, Heritage and Evolution 9 collections, showcased the diversity and depth of Grand Seiko’s watchmaking artistry.

The Spring Drive 8-Day Jewellery Watch, SBGD223, which embodies power, refinement and elegance, is a limited edition of just eight pieces, featuring a stunning jet-black dial design inspired by a majestic lion emerging from the darkness. Created though precise press patterning, the center of the dial is inspired by the lion’s mane.

The timepiece is adorned with over 600 diamonds that are evenly set around the arc of the dial within rails crafted in 18K white gold, and black spinels that surround the dial functioning as minute markers.

The watch houses the Spring Drive Caliber 9R01, a movement crafted by the skilled men and women of the Micro Artist Studio. It features three barrels arrayed in a series allowing for a continuous operation of up to eight days. This is Grand Seiko’s first-ever pavé setting on the case with diamonds of various sizes that are meticulously arranged to fit seamlessly together.

The pavé setting delivers a radiant sparkle along the ridges and enhances the Platinum 950 case that features a dual-curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on the inner surface.

The case back is see-through and screw-down, showcasing the intricate movement. The watch is water-resistant up to 10 bar and has a magnetic resistance of 4,800 A/m. The diameter of the case is 44.5 millimeters, with a thickness of 14.4 mm and a lug-to-lug measurement of 52 mm. The band is made of crocodile leather with a three-fold clasp and push-button release.

‘Kiri’ flower

Grand Seiko presents a modern interpretation of the iconic 44GS design with the SBGW32, featuring a dial inspired by the purple kiri flower, the official flower of Iwate Prefecture during spring and combined with the classic Mount Iwate dial pattern with a soft purple hue.

It is powered by the manual-winding mechanical movement Caliber 9S64, which offers a 72-hour power reserve and provides an exceptional stable accuracy.

It is also encased in stainless steel with a screw-down case back and box-shaped sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on the inner surface of this timepiece. The refined and elegant watch is water-resistant up to 10 bar and has a magnetic resistance of 8,800 A/m. The diameter of the case is 36.5 mm, with a thickness of 11.6 mm and a lug-to-lug measurement of 42.7 mm. The band width is 18 mm, and it features a three-fold clasp with push-button release that completes this refined design.

The SLGC007 Tentagraph is a mechanical chronograph in the Evolution 9 design that captures the beauty of Mt. Iwate in winter. Its snow-blue colored, two-layered dial with embossed pattern mirrors the freshly fallen snow, and the mountain's ridgelines, the watch is complemented by the contrasting black sub-dials representing the mountain’s surface peeking through the frost.

A signature of the Evolution 9 style is the dial with redesigned indexes and hands created to achieve maximum legibility that allow the wearer to read the time at a glance. The Caliber 9SC5 movement is a high-beat rate of 10 beats per second, ensuring precise timekeeping and a 72-hour power reserve.

Housed in high-intensity titanium with a ceramic bezel, it features a see-through screw-down case back and box-shaped sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on the inner surface.

The watch is water-resistant up to 10 bar and has a magnetic resistance of 4,809 A/m. The diameter of the case is 43.2 mm, with a thickness of 15.3 mm and a lug-to-lug measurement of 51.5 mm. The band width is 23 mm, and it features a three-fold clasp with push-button release that completes the SLGC007 modern silhouette.

The SLGC007 and SBGW323 creations will be available at Grand Seiko boutiques and select retailers from May.

While the SBGD223, a limited edition of eight pieces, will also be available at selected Grand Seiko boutiques in May.

Each timepiece reflects Grand Seiko's dedication to blending traditional craftsmanship with innovative technology, offering unparalleled elegance and precision.