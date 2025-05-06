TheJakartaPost

InterContinental Bali Introduces Jimbaran Convention Center Official Website

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, May 6, 2025 Published on May. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-05-06T13:56:33+07:00

hese days, everything that is covered online is seamless and accessible. InterContintental made an official website for the Jimbaran Convention Center, a home page for those who want to conduct events or world-class meetings in this premier destination. Designed with extensive resources, this new platform will move forward to provide more seamless access to JCC’s state-of-the-art facilities, event capabilities and bespoke services.

Since the website launched, organizers can now look up the JCC’s tailored event solutions, its advance amenities and versatile spaces more effortlessly because of the increased accessibility. This website also has a streamlined inquiry feature, ensuring direct access to the resort’s expert events team and providing personalised support and seamless planning assistance.

“We are delighted to introduce the Jimbaran Convention Center website as a key digital gateway for our clients,” said Jezzy Atan, Director of Sales, Catering and Events at InterContinental Bali Resort. “This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences and reinforcing the JCC as a leading venue in Bali.”

Opened in 2022, the JCC won several awards on both the national and international stages. The 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum Gala Dinner, the 16th Asia and Oceania Congress of Nuclear Medicine and Biology and the IHG GM EAPAC have all been successfully hosted at the JCC. It won both the renowned for excellence and Best Meeting Hotel at the 2025 Stella Awards by M&C Asia and Best Ballroom at the 2023 Exquisite Awards sponsored by the JCC and InterContinental Bali.

Facilities and sensations that give the glamorous feeling that makes the JCC and InterContinental Bali deserves recognition. With a blend of the allure of Balinese heritage with the sleek elegance of contemporary design, it creates a captivating ambiance where tradition meets modern luxury in perfect harmony. Furthermore, the JCC can also accommodate up to 2,000 guests along with 19 breakout rooms that are perfect fit for meetings, conferences and grand celebrations.

With seamless digital access for event organizers or general guests, their award-winning facilities and the enchanting harmony of Balinese charm and modern luxury, the JCC continues to set the benchmark for world-class events in Bali. Whether it is for meetings, conferences or any others, the JCC stands ready to deliver unforgettable experiences by its magic of appearance and exquisite facilities.

Now, in just a click through its newly launched official website, you can start to make your own history.

