DPR highlights Palestinian independence, women’s empowerment at 19th PUIC Conference

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, May 13, 2025 Published on May. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-05-13T14:36:11+07:00

DPR highlights Palestinian independence, women’s empowerment at 19th PUIC Conference (Courtesy of DPR)

T

he House of Representatives (DPR) is hosting the 19th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States (PUIC), spotlighting Palestinian independence and women’s empowerment.

Running from May 12 to 15 at the Parliament Complex in South Jakarta, the four-day conference carries the theme "PUIC Silver Jubilee - Good Governance and Strong Institutions as Pillars of Resilience", commemorating 25 years since PUIC's founding in Tehran, Iran in 1999. This is the second time Indonesia hosts the conference, after the 7th PUIC held in Palembang in 2012.

This year’s conference gathers 456 delegates from 38 OIC member states, along with nine international organizations observing, including the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, ICRC, IRCICA, and the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union.

With 54 parliamentary member states and 25 observer organizations, PUIC remains one of the most representative multilateral parliamentary platforms in the Islamic world.

In her welcoming remarks at a reception dinner on May 12, Speaker of the House Puan Maharani emphasized Indonesia’s pride in hosting the event, pointing to the country’s role as the world’s largest Muslim-majority democracy. “This conference is an opportunity to advance solidarity, including support for Palestinian independence, women’s empowerment, and the rights of Muslim minorities,” Puan said.

She underscored the importance of real action through parliamentary diplomacy, especially in reinforcing institutional capacity and promoting regional peace. “Palestinian independence, the strengthening of institutional capacity and regional peace are crucial issues that must be prioritized,” she said.

Promoting good governance

The 19th PUIC Conference features plenary sessions, committee meetings, a parliamentary women’s forum, and discussions on legislative innovation and digital governance. The focus on good governance and strong institutions aligns with the PUIC's broader vision of strengthening democratic legitimacy and resilience in member countries, many of which are from the Global South.

DPR Secretary General Indra Iskandar, who chaired the 6th Meeting of the Association of Secretaries General of Member Parliament, highlighted how the forum can inspire reforms. “Indonesia hopes this conference yields strategic decisions that will reinforce parliamentary roles in building global civilization and peace, especially for Palestine,” he said.

The event also provides a platform for cooperation among parliaments, civil society, and international organizations. On the sidelines, Indra met with Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sisi Al Buainain, Secretary General of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives, to discuss enhanced bilateral collaboration.

The two sides addressed key areas, including women and children’s welfare and parliamentary capacity building. A bilateral group (GKSB) has been formed to facilitate the cooperation. “We hope this collaboration can be followed up with real programs,” Indra noted.

Consistent stance on Palestine

The issue of Palestinian independence remains central. Chairman of the DPR’s Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Body (BKSAP), Mardani Ali Sera, said that the 19th PUIC achieved quorum with 11 out of 15 executive committee members present. This allowed for strategic deliberations in four standing committees: politics, culture, economy and law.

In his speech, Mardani reaffirmed the PUIC’s firm stance against Israeli aggression. “This is a defining moment for Palestine. We must show strong, united support,” he said.

Following the 13th Meeting of the Permanent Committee on Palestine, BKSAP Deputy Chairman Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh emphasized that while PUIC members are united on the need for Palestinian independence, broader international backing is critical. “The main challenge now is to develop a unified strategy that gains support from the global community beyond the OIC,” he said.

