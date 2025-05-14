Nirup Island: a hidden paradise in the Riau Archipelago for a holistic wellness journey

N estled in the serene waters of Riau Islands, just a 30-minute voyage from the vibrant cityscapes of Singapore and Batam, Nirup Island is poised to become a rising star among premier travel destinations and wellness escapes in Southeast Asia.

The private island is part of the Riau Archipelago, renowned for its untouched landscapes, crystal-clear waters and rich marine biodiversity. Set to become a premier leisure and yachting destination, the island features an integrated marina that welcomes visitors arriving by private yacht.

The journey to Nirup Island is an experience in itself, a moment of transition from the everyday into a world of serenity and indulgence. Upon arrival, the island reveals itself in all its glory, with powdery white sand beach, azure waters teeming with vibrant marine life and a peaceful atmosphere that invites deep relaxation.

Adding to the island’s charm, The Westin Nirup Island Resort & Spa, Batam, is set to open in the second quarter of 2025, bringing an unparalleled experience of relaxation and rejuvenation to this hidden paradise. Designed to harmonize with the island’s natural beauty, the resort will offer an exceptional sanctuary for travelers.

“We are thrilled to introduce Westin’s signature wellness offerings to Nirup Island,” says Manoj Rawat, the Cluster General Manager of Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay and The Westin Nirup Island Resort & Spa, Batam. “This destination is truly a haven for those looking to reset and recharge, and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience a retreat that blends the beauty of nature with holistic well-being.”

The resort will be available for booking starting in the second quarter of 2025 at www.westinnirup.com. As part of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, The Westin Nirup Island Resort & Spa, Batam is also available for booking through marriott.com or the Marriott Bonvoy app.