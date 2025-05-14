Valmont upgrades Ritz-Carlton Bali Spa to new heights

T he Ritz-Carlton Bali welcomes Valmont, a renowned Swiss brand with first-patented Salmon DNA cellular cosmetics. The innovation has been beneficial for immediate and long-lasting anti-aging treatments and will now be implemented at the Ritz Carlton Spa in Bali.

It is hoped that the new introduction will entice guests to indulge in the art of timeless beauty through the exclusive Valmont anti-aging skincare treatment. The Ritz-Carlton Spa is the first resort spa in Bali to feature Valmont products.

"At The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, we are committed to providing our guests with the highest level of

comfort and genuine service. We are proud to introduce and add Valmont products to our spa treatments, a brand renowned for its Swiss heritage, scientific innovation and exceptional results. We invite you to experience the transformative power of Valmont in our serene spa environment," said Go Kondo, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Valmont offers unique and exclusive treatments, particularly its signature “butterfly motion” that sets the tone for each rejuvenating treatment. This motion is complemented by the utmost luxurious and results-driven skincare from the range of its skincare collections.

Since its inception in 1985, Valmont has redefined luxury skincare, blending Swiss expertise with cutting-edge anti-aging technology. Through a deep understanding of the DNA and RNA of the skin, Valmont Cosmetics helps reveal the skin’s inner radiance. Its products target the complexion on a cellular level, stimulating immediate and long-lasting results. The collaboration will bring its magic to the shores of Bali.

The backdrop of the partnership portrays a serene indulgence in itself. The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is set on 12.7 hectares of expansive, beautifully manicured beach-front and cliff-top land. With 313 hotel rooms, including 34 cliff-top and ocean-view villas, the luxury resort offers a dramatic location along the sweeping coastline of Nusa Dua’s southern tip.

Both the surroundings and the skincare collection complement each other to make any visit as rejuvenating as can be.

For more information, visit ritzcarltonbali.com and join the conversation on social media with #RCMemories.