Dentons global CEO visits Indonesia, strengthens legal support for energy transition

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, May 16, 2025 Published on May. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-05-16T14:14:45+07:00

Dentons global CEO visits Indonesia, strengthens legal support for energy transition

n a show of support for Indonesia’s sustainable energy agenda, Dentons global CEO Kate Barton met with Deput Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Yuliot Tanjung during her visit to Jakarta, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to assisting the country in navigating complex legal landscapes amid shifting global trade dynamics.

Barton’s visit to Indonesia is part of a broader tour across key Asian jurisdictions, including Hong Kong, the Philippines, and South Korea, aimed at strengthening cross-border collaboration and expanding Dentons’ role in addressing regional and global challenges.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Tanjung emphasized Indonesia’s preference for a diplomatic and constructive approach in responding to global trade developments. He also highlighted the strategic role of the energy sector in improving the country’s trade balance and achieving long-term resilience through renewable energy development.

“We are committed to pursuing negotiations that reflect national interests, particularly by leveraging the energy sector as a key contributor to our economic stability,” said Tanjung.

Barton expressed her appreciation for Indonesia’s forward-looking strategy and reaffirmed Dentons’ readiness to provide legal insight and international expertise in supporting these efforts. “Dentons has a long-standing track record of advising governments and corporations on complex international matters. We are well-positioned to support Indonesia in developing legally sound, investor-friendly frameworks, especially in the energy transition space,” she said.

Andre Rahadian, founding partner of Dentons HPRP, Dentons' member firm in Indonesia, also attended the meeting and reiterated the firm’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Indonesian government. “We are proud to be a strategic partner in ensuring that Indonesia’s transition to renewable energy is aligned with legal best practices and global investor expectations,” he noted.

As the world’s largest law firm, Dentons continues to expand its capabilities in sectors critical to sustainable development. The firm’s approach combines global reach with local knowledge, enabling it to deliver legal solutions that are both responsive and relevant to the needs of governments and businesses alike.

With its growing presence across Asia, Dentons remains committed to supporting Indonesia’s aspirations through legal innovation, cross-border expertise and strategic partnerships that pave the way for long-term growth.

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program
Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection

Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection
BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

Related Articles

Energy belongs to everyone, so should the transition

How ASEAN should respond to President Trump’s rising tariffs

Tariffs, tensions and turning points: A strategy for ASEAN sovereignty

Germany, Japan give lifeline to Indonesia’s flailing JETP program

Govt forms energy transition, green economy task force

Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) drives a golf cart with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a joint press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

‘Personal touch’ on display at Albanese’s return visit
A police officer stands guard in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Editorial

Satire is protected speech
Statistics Indonesia (BPS) staff activity at the 2020 population cencus call center room in Jakarta, on February 17, 2020 .The population census which occurs every 10 years aimed to update data of the country’s demographics, which are crucial to supporting certain policy interventions and will combine door-to-door interviews and data gathering and online submission This methods is the first time used in Indonesia.
Economy

Govt abruptly pushes back trade data release

Asia & Pacific

Macron, Chinese premier to visit Indonesia next week
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia offers to be peace broker in India-Pakistan conflict
Science & Tech

Sinarmas World Academy’s OceanVoyager team wins IB’s Global Youth Action Fund
Companies

Energy ministry approves Kuwaiti plan to develop Anambas Block
Companies

Vietnam's Vingroup eyes multibillion dollar high-speed rail project
Americas

Trump birthday bash plans include 25 Abrams tanks
Regulations

Beverage industry frets over Bali’s plastic bottle ban
Entertainment

Indonesian filmmakers aim to impress at Cannes
