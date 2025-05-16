Dentons global CEO visits Indonesia, strengthens legal support for energy transition

I n a show of support for Indonesia’s sustainable energy agenda, Dentons global CEO Kate Barton met with Deput Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Yuliot Tanjung during her visit to Jakarta, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to assisting the country in navigating complex legal landscapes amid shifting global trade dynamics.

Barton’s visit to Indonesia is part of a broader tour across key Asian jurisdictions, including Hong Kong, the Philippines, and South Korea, aimed at strengthening cross-border collaboration and expanding Dentons’ role in addressing regional and global challenges.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Tanjung emphasized Indonesia’s preference for a diplomatic and constructive approach in responding to global trade developments. He also highlighted the strategic role of the energy sector in improving the country’s trade balance and achieving long-term resilience through renewable energy development.

“We are committed to pursuing negotiations that reflect national interests, particularly by leveraging the energy sector as a key contributor to our economic stability,” said Tanjung.

Barton expressed her appreciation for Indonesia’s forward-looking strategy and reaffirmed Dentons’ readiness to provide legal insight and international expertise in supporting these efforts. “Dentons has a long-standing track record of advising governments and corporations on complex international matters. We are well-positioned to support Indonesia in developing legally sound, investor-friendly frameworks, especially in the energy transition space,” she said.

Andre Rahadian, founding partner of Dentons HPRP, Dentons' member firm in Indonesia, also attended the meeting and reiterated the firm’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Indonesian government. “We are proud to be a strategic partner in ensuring that Indonesia’s transition to renewable energy is aligned with legal best practices and global investor expectations,” he noted.

As the world’s largest law firm, Dentons continues to expand its capabilities in sectors critical to sustainable development. The firm’s approach combines global reach with local knowledge, enabling it to deliver legal solutions that are both responsive and relevant to the needs of governments and businesses alike.

With its growing presence across Asia, Dentons remains committed to supporting Indonesia’s aspirations through legal innovation, cross-border expertise and strategic partnerships that pave the way for long-term growth.