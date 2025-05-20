IPA Convex 2025 to highlight oil and gas industry’s role in energy resilience, economy

T he Indonesian Petroleum Association (IPA) is set to hold its annual IPA Convention and Exhibition (IPA Convex), spotlighting the oil and gas industry’s role in providing affordable energy and supporting national economic growth.

Slated run from May 20 to 22 at ICE BSD City, Tangerang, the 49th iteration of IPA Convex will convene the government, industry players, academics as well as the younger generation.

For 2025, its theme of "Delivering Growth with Energy Resilience in a Lower Carbon Environment" underscores three main focuses of economic growth, energy security and low carbon environment.

To that end, IPA Convex 2025 will hold various discussion panels divided into four main topics: accelerating oil and gas production for energy security, the potential of Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) as a driver of clean energy investment, optimizing Indonesia's energy value chain, and increasing ease of doing business and efficiency of the licensing process.

More than 80 domestic and international panelists will partake in the discussion, while more than 200 companies and institutions are expected to attend the event’s exhibition. Meanwhile, President Prabowo Subianto and Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia are scheduled to attend the inauguration.

In addition, this year’s IPA Convex will also include a technical presentation and core workshop discussing hydrocarbon tight reservoirs, a business forum in collaboration with the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry’s Directorate General of Oil and Gas, a breakfast meeting on oil and gas projects for the next three to five years with SKK Migas, and a youth program hosting the final round of a student debate competition and student showcase, as well as a Student Meet the Global Executive and Student Meet the IPA Board session.