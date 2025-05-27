TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jakarta to Host IFTDO 2025: Spotlight on the Future of People and Adaptive Organisations

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, May 27, 2025 Published on May. 26, 2025

Jakarta to Host IFTDO 2025: Spotlight on the Future of People and Adaptive Organisations Courtesy of International Federation of Training and Development Organisations (IFTDO).

J

akarta is set to welcome global leaders, industry experts and HR professionals from over 50 countries as it hosts the 51st IFTDO World Conference & Exhibition 2025.

Organised by the International Federation of Training and Development Organisations (IFTDO) in partnership with The Futurist Foundation, PT. TODAK Nusantara Group and Dibta Group, this year’s conference will run from June 17 to 19 at the Jakarta International Convention Center.

For 2025, the IFTDO will carry a timely and transformative theme: “The Future of People and Adaptive Organisation in the Digital Era.”

As industries worldwide navigate rapid change from digital disruption to shifting workforce dynamics, this theme puts people and adaptability at the centre of sustainable growth.

IFTDO 2025 will feature renowned speakers, including Dr. Patti Phillips, CEO of the ROI Institute (USA), alongside leaders from META, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and other innovation-driven institutions.

The agenda explores key topics such as AI in learning and human capital, game-based training, psychometric assessments and new approaches to wellness and leadership development. It also offers dedicated forums on TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training), SME growth through learning and the launch of the IFTDO ASEAN Chapter, a major milestone for regional collaboration.

The event is expected to attract over 500 international and local delegates, offering rich networking opportunities, hands-on learning and cross-sector engagement.

In a special partnership with The Jakarta Post, readers are invited to register with the promo code IFTDOJP25 for a discounted fee.

For more information and registration, visit www.iftdo2025.com

