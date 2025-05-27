TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

MODENA E&C partners with CSCEC to accelerate global construction projects

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, May 27, 2025 Published on May. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-05-27T10:27:16+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
MODENA E&C partners with CSCEC to accelerate global construction projects

M

ODENA Engineering & Construction (MODENA E&C), part of the global MODENA Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with CC4, part of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), to support the advancement of global construction initiatives.

The global partnership aims to look at utilizing modular integrated construction (MIC) technology in joint projects across China, Indonesia, Russia, Uzbekistan and countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as key focus markets. The collaboration focuses on key sectors aligned with growing urban landscape and investment priorities, including infrastructure, building, housing, plant and energy.

The partnership agreement was signed by Jenny Chen, chief investment officer (CIO) of MODENA China, and He Ji Peng, executive general manager of CSCEC, and was witnessed by MODENA chief operating officer (COO) Sung Yong Hong and CSCEC deputy general manager Liang Dingsong.

Under the agreement, MODENA E&C will lead project development and integration, while CC4 will serve as the core construction partner.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing national development through innovation, quality and trusted global collaboration,” said MODENA COO Sung.

“Together with CC4, we’re combining world-class construction capability, speed and deep local insight to create infrastructure that empowers communities and enables long-term growth,” said Marcel Yacub, managing director of MODENA E&C.

MODENA E&C is the wholly owned construction subsidiary of the MODENA group, an Italian founded, Hong Kong domiciled, Indonesian-owned multinational corporation. The group has 12 pillars, comprising electronics, energy, Internet of Things (IoT), water solutions, mobility, heavy industries, retail cloud, logistics, medical equipment, information and communication technology (ICT), financial services and engineering and construction (E&C).

CC4 is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Construction Fourth Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd. of the CSCEC, which ranks 14th in the Fortune Global 500. The company has established a strong presence in Southeast Asia, where Indonesia is a central hub in its international strategy. 

According to Liang of the CSCEC, the new partnership marks a strategic step for both companies.

“CC4 brings extensive experience in executing large-scale international projects, while MODENA E&C offers strength in integrated development and project coordination. We are confident this collaboration will enable efficient and high-quality delivery across priority global markets,” said Liang.

Popular

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap
Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Related Articles

Famed ancient skeletons buried hand-in-hand revealed to be two men

Related Article

Famed ancient skeletons buried hand-in-hand revealed to be two men

Popular

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap
Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
.
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

ASEAN must rise strong, Prabowo says at his debut appearance
The Tangerang Regency Police have formed a task force to combat begal (violent robbers) and thugs to safeguard the area ahead of the 2018 Asian Games
Editorial

Tough on hoodlums
Smog covers Jakarta skyline as seen from above in this photo taken on Aug. 9, 2019.
Economy

Govt banks on consumer stimulus to reach 5% growth

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Jakarta hotels cut staff to stay afloat amid govt spending cuts
Academia

Humanity is at risk; Indonesia can lead the way
Asia & Pacific

Southeast Asian leaders meet China's Li and Gulf states to bolster ties
Academia

Southeast Asia’s online scam industry is a global menace
Environment

'Living at Urban Seafront': Jakarta and Bremen on the climate frontline
Academia

ASEAN transboundary haze: Citizens leading where governments fail
Markets

Stocks fluctuate as traders await next moves in Trump trade war
Academia

What Macron’s visit means for Indonesia's defense future
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.