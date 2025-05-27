MODENA E&C partners with CSCEC to accelerate global construction projects

M ODENA Engineering & Construction (MODENA E&C), part of the global MODENA Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with CC4, part of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), to support the advancement of global construction initiatives.

The global partnership aims to look at utilizing modular integrated construction (MIC) technology in joint projects across China, Indonesia, Russia, Uzbekistan and countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as key focus markets. The collaboration focuses on key sectors aligned with growing urban landscape and investment priorities, including infrastructure, building, housing, plant and energy.

The partnership agreement was signed by Jenny Chen, chief investment officer (CIO) of MODENA China, and He Ji Peng, executive general manager of CSCEC, and was witnessed by MODENA chief operating officer (COO) Sung Yong Hong and CSCEC deputy general manager Liang Dingsong.

Under the agreement, MODENA E&C will lead project development and integration, while CC4 will serve as the core construction partner.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing national development through innovation, quality and trusted global collaboration,” said MODENA COO Sung.

“Together with CC4, we’re combining world-class construction capability, speed and deep local insight to create infrastructure that empowers communities and enables long-term growth,” said Marcel Yacub, managing director of MODENA E&C.

MODENA E&C is the wholly owned construction subsidiary of the MODENA group, an Italian founded, Hong Kong domiciled, Indonesian-owned multinational corporation. The group has 12 pillars, comprising electronics, energy, Internet of Things (IoT), water solutions, mobility, heavy industries, retail cloud, logistics, medical equipment, information and communication technology (ICT), financial services and engineering and construction (E&C).

CC4 is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Construction Fourth Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd. of the CSCEC, which ranks 14th in the Fortune Global 500. The company has established a strong presence in Southeast Asia, where Indonesia is a central hub in its international strategy.

According to Liang of the CSCEC, the new partnership marks a strategic step for both companies.

“CC4 brings extensive experience in executing large-scale international projects, while MODENA E&C offers strength in integrated development and project coordination. We are confident this collaboration will enable efficient and high-quality delivery across priority global markets,” said Liang.