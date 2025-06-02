TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Indonesia adopts Tokyo Statement at APT-MM 2025

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 2, 2025

Indonesia adopts Tokyo Statement at APT-MM 2025 (Courtesy of Bakti Komdigi)

I

ndonesian Minister of Communications and Digital Meutya Hafid attended the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Ministerial Meeting (APT-MM) 2025 and related meetings, hosted from May 29 to 31 in Tokyo. Themed “Harnessing emerging technologies for sustainable, inclusive and equitable digital transformation in the Asia-Pacific”, the APT-MM gathered together ministers overseeing information and communication technology (ICT) from 38 Asia-Pacific countries in the Japanese capital.

The APT is an intergovernmental organization focusing on ICT in the Asia-Pacific, and provides an essential platform for ICT policy and regulatory coordination as well as consolidates voices from across the region at international forums.

At the APT-MM 2025, Indonesia adopted the Tokyo Statement, which will serve as the latest five-year vision for telecommunications and ICT in the Asia-Pacific. The Tokyo Statement comprises six pillars for ICT development in the region: digital connectivity, digital innovation and entrepreneurship, trust and safety, digital inclusion and capacity building, sustainability, and partnership and collaboration.

The presence of the Indonesian government at the APT-MM through the Ministry of Communications and Digital is a manifestation of cross-border collaboration and collective commitment to building an inclusive, meaningful, empowering and safe digital future for every citizen and encouraging economic growth and public welfare.

The forum drew particular attention to Government Regulation No. 17/2025 on Governance of Electronic System Operators in Child Protection (PP Tunas).

In her speech during the two-day meeting APT-MM on May 30 to 31, communications minister Meutya emphasized that digital infrastructure alone was insufficient, and that it must be combined with strong governance, data security and protection, digital literacy and capability and fair and meaningful access.

In response to the interest expressed by several APT members in further details on how Indonesia regulated a digital environment for children that was not only safe but also inclusive and trustworthy, Meutya introduced PP Tunas as a milestone for online child protection in the country. This regulation mandates operators of electronic systems to ensure age-appropriate content, implement verification mechanisms and implement an effective system for reporting harmful content.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital also used the APT forum as an occasion for holding several strategic meetings, including one with the Masanori Kondo, Secretary-General of the APT, and Cosmas Zavazava, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau at the United Nation’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The communications minister also held high-level bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Asia-Pacific countries such as China, Iran, Japan and Malaysia. Through these meetings, minister Meutya shared Indonesia’s experiences in developing digital connectivity, cybersecurity, spectrum allocation and artificial intelligence. She also used the bilateral talks to promote cooperation, especially in relation to nurturing digital talent and creating a safe, trusted and empowering digital space.

