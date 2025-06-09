TheJakartaPost

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach gives back to community

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 9, 2025

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach gives back to community

assing its decade milestone on May 30, Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach has achieved 10 delicious years of serving fresh cuisine and exciting flavors in the heart of Kuta.

Known for its comprehensive all-day eating menu, which offers classic comfort food and tasty healthy dishes, Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach covers all the bases using only the best ingredients. Strategically placed in the heart of Kuta Beach, the restaurant has become a beloved fixture in Bali’s prime entertainment and shopping district.

To commemorate the anniversary, the team at Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach organized a slew of social activities aimed at giving back and making an impact on the local Bali community.

One such initiative was the Catering for Sole Family Kids Fun Day, held on May 15 at Hard Rock Hotel Bali. In this program the team prepared and served a decadent set of meals for disadvantaged children as well as their families. Following this, on May 28, the restaurant’s team held a baby turtle release event, as a positive way to impact the local environment.

Additionally, this initiative was in line with the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group’s mission to achieve a sustainable and fairer future in the food industry. With the team at the Kuta Beach branch emphasizing that they are committed to supporting local suppliers, producers and environmental institutions, such as the Kuta Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center.

During the turtle release event, Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach also welcomed students from a nearby elementary school, SD 3 Kuta, to participate in an educational cooking class taught by chef Yuda and his esteemed team.

The students, alongside the teachers who accompanied them, were taught how to cook pizza and pasta dishes with careful professional guidance. Wrapping up the event the kids got to enjoy the fruits of their labor, feasting on the meals they had prepared, in addition to the other menu items thoughtfully prepared in advance by the culinary team of Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach.

”We believe that each dish we serve has the power to bring people together. As we look onward, Jamie Oliver Kuta Beach is committed to offering our warm service through our varied menus, to foster a welcoming environment for friends and family to gather while in Bali.” Shane Coates, Hard Rock Hotel Bali’s and Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach’s general manager, shared.

As for public guests, they were also able to join in the celebration with a special limited-edition anniversary dish offered at the restaurant. In addition, each diner on May 31 received a thoughtful gift as a token of appreciation.

The entire Jamie Oliver Kuta Beach team sincerely thanks everyone for their continued loyalty and support, and looks forward to many more memorable moments together in the years ahead.

