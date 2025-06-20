Two high school students lead planting of 3,000 rattan trees in Meratus Mountains

T wo Indonesian high school students, Kiranamulya Budi Arthanti from the Global Jaya School and Christophe Sulaiman from the Jakarta Intercultural School, have launched a project aiming to plant 3,000 rattan trees in the Meratus Mountains.

Formally launched on June 10, the Rattan for Life project saw 3,000 rattan trees planted across approximately 2 hectares in Hinas Kiri village, Central Hulu Sungai regency, South Kalimantan. The planting was carried out alongside the local community and guided by nationally recognized environmental activists Kosim and Jiwo Pogog.

The program, supported by the forest and other land use (FOLU) program, the Environmental Fund Management Agency (BPDLH) and the Environment Ministry directly supports national and global climate targets, particularly the FOLU Net Sink 2030 initiative.

Rattan, a fast-growing and renewable non-timber forest product, is vital for forest conservation.

"This project combines youth action with geospatial science by empowering the community, especially the Dayak Meratus," Kirana said.

Christophe and Kirana utilized satellite data, soil maps and contour analysis to identify degraded land where rattan can grow optimally, aiding in restoring damaged forests.

Each planting location has been verified in the field, and its coordinates have been marked with GPS--creating a digital map for transparent monitoring and future research.

"We don't want to simply plant; we want to plant efficiently and accurately with the help of technology," Christophe said.

Syahida Aziziya Al Ahmady, small grant program leader at the Forestry Ministry, noted that the Rattan for Life project is an example of youth leadership and innovative conservation in Indonesia, with Kirana and Christophe being the youngest participants among the thousands who applied.

"We hope this action can become a big step forward, especially since rattan not only absorbs carbon but also has economic value, contributing to emission balance and a better earth," she said.

Central Hulu Sungai Regional Secretary Muhammad Yani said the project aligns with the local government's commitment to preserving the environment by optimizing the sustainable use of natural resources. He also expressed his hope that the project will inspire the younger generation in the regency to plant rattan for environmental preservation and economic improvement.