Indonesia, Russia reaffirm strategic partnership at Business Dialogue

(Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Ministry)

C oordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto delivered the keynote address at the 2025 Russia–Indonesia Business Dialogue, held as part of the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and in commemoration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov also addressed the forum, highlighting Russia’s interest in expanding strategic cooperation with Indonesia across various sectors.

SPIEF is a premier international platform that convenes global leaders, business actors, academics and stakeholders to shape the future of global economic cooperation amid ongoing geopolitical and digital transformations.

DPM Manturov noted the dialogue followed the successful Indonesia–Russia Business Forum held in Jakarta in April 2025. He reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to deepen cooperation in areas such as sovereign wealth funds, transport, energy, fertilizers, food security and digital health, while also exploring joint efforts in renewable energy and infrastructure.

He also welcomed the substantive conclusion of negotiations for the Indonesia–Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement (I-EAEU FTA), expressing hope it would be signed this year. Manturov further invited Indonesia to participate in INNOPROM 2025 and announced Indonesia's role as partner country for the 2026 edition, with full support from President Prabowo Subianto.

In his remarks, Minister Airlangga expressed appreciation for the SPIEF invitation, underscoring the forum’s strategic value in promoting economic dialogue and fostering inclusive and sustainable investment opportunities. He also emphasized Indonesia’s openness to enhancing cooperation in banking and retail finance, including digital payment schemes.

Airlangga welcomed the resumption of direct Moscow–Denpasar flights operated by Aeroflot and reiterated President Prabowo’s request for increased frequency. He called for swift technical finalization of the I-EAEU FTA to enable signing within the year.

Prominent speakers at the dialogue included the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) chairman, representatives from ROSATOM, URALCHEM, PT Freeport Indonesia and Russia’s presidential envoy for SDGs. Discussions covered wide-ranging topics such as nuclear energy, fertilizer supply, cybersecurity, BRICS cooperation, critical minerals and agricultural trade.

Minister Airlangga concluded by encouraging Russian businesses to deepen strategic partnerships in Indonesia, citing opportunities in EV batteries, palm oil downstreaming and wheat exports.

Indonesia’s participation in SPIEF 2025 reflects its commitment to shaping a more inclusive, resilient global economy and strengthening long-term partnerships with key global players, including Russia.

Joining the minister were Coordinating Economic Ministry Secretary Susiwijono Moegiarso and Special Advisor Boo Hyung Lee.