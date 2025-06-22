TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption
Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT
Jakarta welcomes new age with global ambitions
House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption
Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT
Jakarta welcomes new age with global ambitions
House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia, Russia reaffirm strategic partnership at Business Dialogue

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, June 22, 2025 Published on Jun. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-06-22T18:42:20+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia, Russia reaffirm strategic partnership at Business Dialogue (Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Ministry)

C

oordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto delivered the keynote address at the 2025 Russia–Indonesia Business Dialogue, held as part of the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and in commemoration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov also addressed the forum, highlighting Russia’s interest in expanding strategic cooperation with Indonesia across various sectors.

SPIEF is a premier international platform that convenes global leaders, business actors, academics and stakeholders to shape the future of global economic cooperation amid ongoing geopolitical and digital transformations.

DPM Manturov noted the dialogue followed the successful Indonesia–Russia Business Forum held in Jakarta in April 2025. He reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to deepen cooperation in areas such as sovereign wealth funds, transport, energy, fertilizers, food security and digital health, while also exploring joint efforts in renewable energy and infrastructure.

He also welcomed the substantive conclusion of negotiations for the Indonesia–Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement (I-EAEU FTA), expressing hope it would be signed this year. Manturov further invited Indonesia to participate in INNOPROM 2025 and announced Indonesia's role as partner country for the 2026 edition, with full support from President Prabowo Subianto.

In his remarks, Minister Airlangga expressed appreciation for the SPIEF invitation, underscoring the forum’s strategic value in promoting economic dialogue and fostering inclusive and sustainable investment opportunities. He also emphasized Indonesia’s openness to enhancing cooperation in banking and retail finance, including digital payment schemes.

Airlangga welcomed the resumption of direct Moscow–Denpasar flights operated by Aeroflot and reiterated President Prabowo’s request for increased frequency. He called for swift technical finalization of the I-EAEU FTA to enable signing within the year.

Prominent speakers at the dialogue included the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) chairman, representatives from ROSATOM, URALCHEM, PT Freeport Indonesia and Russia’s presidential envoy for SDGs. Discussions covered wide-ranging topics such as nuclear energy, fertilizer supply, cybersecurity, BRICS cooperation, critical minerals and agricultural trade.

Minister Airlangga concluded by encouraging Russian businesses to deepen strategic partnerships in Indonesia, citing opportunities in EV batteries, palm oil downstreaming and wheat exports.

Indonesia’s participation in SPIEF 2025 reflects its commitment to shaping a more inclusive, resilient global economy and strengthening long-term partnerships with key global players, including Russia.

Joining the minister were Coordinating Economic Ministry Secretary Susiwijono Moegiarso and Special Advisor Boo Hyung Lee.

Popular

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption

Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption
Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT

Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT

Related Articles

Leadership school of Prabowo Subianto

Indonesia, France sign deal to develop equestrian sports

Trump greenlights Nippon Steel 'partnership' with US Steel

Indonesia can shape the future of drug safety and access

Reflection on the 75th years of Indonesia-China relations

Related Article

Leadership school of Prabowo Subianto

Indonesia, France sign deal to develop equestrian sports

Trump greenlights Nippon Steel 'partnership' with US Steel

Indonesia can shape the future of drug safety and access

Reflection on the 75th years of Indonesia-China relations

Popular

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption

Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption
Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT

Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT

More in Front Row

 View more
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch

Highlight
United States President Donald Trump addresses the nation, alongside US Vice President JD Vance (from left to right), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, from the White House in Washington, DC on June 21, 2025, following the announcement that the US bombed nuclear sites in Iran.
Middle East and Africa

Trump says US 'obliterated' Iran nuclear sites, threatens more
Residents cross the flood in Tanah Tinggi, Kebon Pala, Kampung Melayu, Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Based on data from the Jakarta BPBD on Tuesday (4/3), as many as 59 RTs and four roads were affected by floods with a height of 30 - 300 cm due to the overflow of the Ciliwung river.
Editorial

Beyond celebrations
(From left to right) China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, President Prabowo Subianto, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Bahrain's National Security Advisor Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile attend a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 20, 2025.
Europe

Following ‘the most powerful’ is a mistake, Prabowo says in Russia

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Danantara takes over capital injection role for SOEs
Middle East and Africa

Aselsan promotes Steel Dome integrated air defense system
Middle East and Africa

More than 100 Indonesians evacuated from Iran, Israel
Economy

SMEs struggle to access green financing, govt admits
Politics

House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu congratulates Trump, says US 'unsurpassed' after attack on Iran
Middle East and Africa

Trump says US 'obliterated' Iran nuclear sites, threatens more
Markets

Investors brace for oil price spike, rush to havens after US bombs Iran nuclear sites
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.