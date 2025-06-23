Compete in celebration: Padma Championship returns for school holidays

B uilding upon the success of the Padma Golden Egg Hunt during Easter this year, Padma Hotels is inviting guests who are arriving over the first weekend in July to test their mettle in the Padma Championship.

From July 5 to 6, Padma properties across the archipelago will showcase fun challenges tailored to its distinctive facilities and ambiance in a two-day celebration of spirited competition and exclusive rewards.

At Padma Resort Legian, aficionados of racket sports and aquatic antics alike can rally in a high-stakes Tennis Tournament or dash across inflatable platforms in its signature race, Running on Water.

In the serene enclave of Padma Resort Ubud, guests will have the opportunity to demonstrate precision and poise in an Archery Contest, set against verdant gardens.

Digital gaming enthusiasts can vie for glory in the E-Sports Football tournament at Padma Hotel Semarang, while basketball enthusiasts will be invited to hone their accuracy in the Shooting Challenge at Resinda Hotel Karawang.

Alas, Padma Hotel Bandung will be temporarily excluded from the festivities, as it is undergoing an extensive transformation project.

Beyond athletic pursuits, younger guests will be delighted by a bespoke suite of youthful diversions: the dynamic Kids’ Obstacle Blitz to test their speed and agility, the precision-driven Duck Hunt for aspiring marksmen and markswomen, and the timeless Corn Hole Tournament that challenges up-and-coming strategists to aim true.

Prizes and exclusive merchandise await all champions, highlighting the spirit of gracious sportsmanship and shared camaraderie. Whether in pursuit of an adrenaline-fueled challenge or a convivial test of wits, guests at Padma Hotels will discover an extraordinary fusion of luxury hospitality and dynamic recreation.

For more details on events and schedules, registration and exclusive guest packages, visit PadmaHotels.com or contact your preferred Padma property.