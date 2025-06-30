51st IFTDO global conference highlights Indonesian leadership in talent development

The Jakarta Post president and chief revenue officer Maggie Tiojakin (right) moderates a session titled “The Future is Human: Reclaiming Purpose in a Disruptive World” with NATION LEADERSHIP Group founder Mark Nation.

T he International Federation of Training and Development Organization (IFTDO) held its 51st global conference for the first time in Jakarta, spotlighting adaptive business and the future of human talent amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence and automation.

Held from June 17 to 19, the event carried the theme “The Future of People and Adaptive Organizations in the Digital Era,” convening business leaders, policy makers, innovators and human resource practitioners in navigating and understanding the challenges and opportunities in digital transformation, including resilient business leadership.

“Resilient leadership is needed in the business world that is transforming, driven by technological changes including AI, consumer behavior and work habits. Understanding this, we raise topics that are needed for now and the future, namely Leadership 5.0, AI and workforce transformation and upskilling in the digital economy, so that we can all continue to create an inclusive business world for now and the future,” says Sheikh Faleigh bin Sheikh Mansor, President of IFTDO and Futurist Advisor of PT. Todak Nusantara Group.

During the conference, PT Todak Nusantara Group, a company engaged in eSports, education, creative industry and gaming, introduced Todak Academy in Indonesia, which was previously introduced in Malaysia to support the development of young talent in the digital era.

In addition, Todak Group also introduced KENAL, a self-development platform designed to help individuals reconnect with their true potential through healing, self-awareness and structured personal transformation.

Along with serving as IFTDO’s media partner, The Jakarta Post also participated in the discussion through its president and chief revenue officer Maggie Tiojakin, who moderated a session with founder of Nation Leadership and author of Made for Amazing Mark Nation.

For more information, visit KVB Global at https://kvb.global or by email at hello@kvb.global.