Let’s make protecting children from violence a priority

World of play: Children with cancer play together during an event organized by the Women’s Empowerment and Children Protection Ministry in Denpasar, Bali, on Jan. 26, 2024. About 60 children living with the disease took part in the event. (Antara/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)

Each year more than half the world’s children are victims of violence - over a billion boys and girls – a statistic that signifies our collective failure to protect our most vulnerable citizens.

E very day, many millions of children around the world experience violence in their homes and communities, schools, and conflict-affected areas. This reality is unacceptable. Every child has the right to live in a world where they are respected, protected and safe, and it is our responsibility to make this a reality.

As cohosts of the first-ever Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, we’re urging leaders to envision and act with the confidence that this achieving this Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) is not just aspirational but attainable.

Through Agenda 2030, leaders committed to creating a world in which every child grows up free from violence. In line with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, governments set the first global targets for ending all forms of violence against children. However, unless we accelerate our efforts, we risk failing to meet these targets and, more importantly, failing the world’s children.

Each year more than half the world’s children are victims of violence - over a billion boys and girls – a statistic that signifies our collective failure to protect our most vulnerable citizens. This violence manifests itself in many forms: A hard slap in the face at home or at school, lethal threats on the streets, abuse from trusted relatives, the horrors of war, sexual assault from a coach, a cycle of neglect, and an onslaught of online abuse.

These children live in constant fear and hope for a better tomorrow. The consequences this violence are profound and lasting, with a strong correlation between childhood violence and increased risks of mental illness, diseases, and social problems. Children who experience violence at home are particularly vulnerable to various forms of exploitation, including online abuse.

It is crucial to recognize that the violence affecting a billion children today will undermine the health, prosperity and stability of our societies tomorrow. This violence incurs catastrophic social and economic costs, eroding every investment made in children’s education, mental health and physical well-being.

There is no path to achieving the SDGs without significantly reducing the violence experienced by more than one in two children each year.

The good news is that we know what works. We are the first generation to understand the solutions for preventing violence against children and we have a responsibility to act. From promoting positive parenting and breaking the cycle of family violence, to ensuring safe learning environments in schools, and equipping frontline workers to protect children in high-risk situations. effective strategies exist. In our increasingly online world, protection can be integrated from the outset, with cost-effective solutions exists tailored to each government’s context.

When these proven strategies are effectively implemented, they yield results. Countries across all regions and income levels have achieved significant and sustained reductions in violence – up to 50 percent in the short to medium term. Longer term prevention is more effective, and cost-efficient, than addressing the aftermath of trauma.

However, the opportunity – and responsibility – to keep every child safe remains unrealized. Progress has been inconsistent, and the political response has not matched the scale of the challenge.

An opportunity for transformative change is on the horizon. This week, the governments of Colombia and Sweden, in partnership with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the special representative of the UN secretary-general on violence against children, will host the first-ever Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, in Bogota.

This historic event will gather more than 130 governments, 90 ministers and various allies – including children, youth, survivors, academics and philanthropic – to drive a transformative shift.

The impact of this conference depends not only on attendance but also on concrete commitments to scale solutions, influence policy change, and increase investment proportional to the challenge.

Now is the time for decisive action to create breakthroughs for the billion children affected by violence each year. We must prioritize funding and implementing evidence-based solutions. Children must be safe and supported in their homes, communities, schools, and online, and commit that every child victim of violence must have access to the necessary support services.

We face a choice. As Nelson Mandela stated at the launch of the first report on violence against children 20 years ago: “Safety and security don’t just happen; they are the result of collective consensus and investment”.

In many ways, the decision to protect our most vulnerable citizens is the easiest one to make. We must ensure every child is safeguarded and invest in our future. This week’s conference is the moment for every government to affirm that protecting children from violence is their priority.

***

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is WHO director general, Catherine Russell is UNICEF executive director, and Najat Maalla M’Jid is United Nations special representative of the secretary-general on violence against children.