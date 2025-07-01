TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Deputy SOEs Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo visits PNM Mekaar customers in Bali

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, July 1, 2025 Published on Jun. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-06-30T16:19:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Deputy SOEs Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo visits PNM Mekaar customers in Bali

T

he president director of PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) Arief Mulyafi, along with members of the board of directors of BRI and BNI, welcomed the visit of Deputy State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo to Ulian village, Kintamani, which was carried out in the context of the review of the PNM Mekaar Weekly Group Meeting (PKM) at the Denpasar branch. This activity aimed to monitor the performance and impact of the PNM Mekaar program, Fostering a Prosperous Family Economy, for ultra-micro entrepreneurs in rural areas and to conduct interactive dialogues with all customers and Account Officers (AOs).

Deputy Minister Kartika expressed his greatest appreciation for all customers and AOs, and hoped that all customer businesses would continue to grow and improve the economic conditions of their families, as well as PNM AOs who would be more enthusiastic in spreading the benefits of the Mekaar program to remote areas of Kintamani.

"Thank you to PNM for being so extraordinary in changing the conditions of the underprivileged community, hopefully all the customer businesses here will continue to grow and become an encouragement for all AOs to reach out to the entire community of Ulian village," said Kartika.

In response to this Arief stated that he was very grateful because PNM could grow together with every PNM Mekaar customer through fair capital and financing.

"I would like to thank the deputy minister for always supporting PNM to the point of coming directly to the routine business PKM of Ulian village, we are certainly grateful that our hard work can help many families to become more prosperous through capital and assistance from PNM Mekaar," Arief said.

In this PKM session, PNM Denpasar branch also invited 11 customers, the majority of whom were ultra-micro orange and coffee farmers from the Ulian unit. After the inspection, PNM held a dialogue session with 20 PNM Mekaar Kintamani unit AOs and 11 customers, one of whom was Darmini, who told the story of how PNM Mekaar managed to revive her orange and coffee fields, increase the livestock business and support her husband and sick child allowing her to become the backbone of the family that she currently is.

This visit strengthened PNM's determination to expand the reach of financing and assistance for ultra-micro entrepreneurs in Ulian village and other areas. PNM sincerely hopes that there will be more stories like Darmini, who grew from adversity to become the backbone of the family. With continued support from the SOEs Ministry, PNM is confident that the empowerment of the ultra-micro economy and underprivileged women will increasingly touch hearts and bring real prosperity to the community.

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

Related Articles

Two arrested over fatal shooting of Australian man in Bali

Agrinas to manage nearly half a million hectares of food estate

Danantara's bond issuance plan prompts calls for transparency

PNM supports ESG principles to achieve sustainability

PNM's Madani Village arrives in Tanjung Bunut, trains in pineapple leaf processing

Related Article

Two arrested over fatal shooting of Australian man in Bali

Agrinas to manage nearly half a million hectares of food estate

Danantara's bond issuance plan prompts calls for transparency

PNM supports ESG principles to achieve sustainability

PNM's Madani Village arrives in Tanjung Bunut, trains in pineapple leaf processing

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) accompanied by constitutional judges (from left to right) Arsul Sani, Daniel Yusmic Pancastaki Foekh, Enny Nurbaningsih, Saldi Isra, Anwar Usman, Arief Hidayat, M. Guntur Hamzah and Ridwan Mansyur take a group photo in front of the constitutional pillars after attending the commemoration ceremony of the 21st Anniversary of the Constitutional Court at the Constitutional Court Building, Jakarta, on Tuesday, June 13, 2024. Chairman of the Constitutional Court Suhartoyo in his mandate said the level of public trust and the image of his institution was getting better, especially after deciding the dispute over the results of the 2024 presidential and legislative elections.
Politics

Parties cautious of court’s split elections ruling
Careful preparation: Officers prepare free meal packages at the Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) in Palmerah, Jakarta, on June 25, 2025. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) emphasized that there has never been a policy to distribute raw ingredients or snacks as part of the program.
Editorial

Fixing the free meals program
PT Poso Energy, a Kalla Group renewable energy subsidiary, operates the 515 megawatt (MW) Poso hydropower project in Poso, Central Sulawesi.
Regulations

JETP head flags bottlenecks in green energy procurement

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Why the ARF cannot intervene in the Thai-Cambodian dispute
Archipelago

Raja Ampat's nickel mining may threaten endangered Papuan Blue orchid
Environment

Sanctuary or dumping ground? Jakarta’s cat island plan gets tepid response
Archipelago

House to summon minister over civil servants’ flexible work policy
Table Setting

A night to remember: Chef Arnold’s Glou kitchen takeover
Academia

Evaluating Indonesia’s digital competition policy
Politics

Police say KPK chief’s reassignment won’t affect antigraft agency
Regulations

JETP head flags bottlenecks in green energy procurement
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.