Deputy SOEs Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo visits PNM Mekaar customers in Bali

T he president director of PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) Arief Mulyafi, along with members of the board of directors of BRI and BNI, welcomed the visit of Deputy State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo to Ulian village, Kintamani, which was carried out in the context of the review of the PNM Mekaar Weekly Group Meeting (PKM) at the Denpasar branch. This activity aimed to monitor the performance and impact of the PNM Mekaar program, Fostering a Prosperous Family Economy, for ultra-micro entrepreneurs in rural areas and to conduct interactive dialogues with all customers and Account Officers (AOs).

Deputy Minister Kartika expressed his greatest appreciation for all customers and AOs, and hoped that all customer businesses would continue to grow and improve the economic conditions of their families, as well as PNM AOs who would be more enthusiastic in spreading the benefits of the Mekaar program to remote areas of Kintamani.

"Thank you to PNM for being so extraordinary in changing the conditions of the underprivileged community, hopefully all the customer businesses here will continue to grow and become an encouragement for all AOs to reach out to the entire community of Ulian village," said Kartika.

In response to this Arief stated that he was very grateful because PNM could grow together with every PNM Mekaar customer through fair capital and financing.

"I would like to thank the deputy minister for always supporting PNM to the point of coming directly to the routine business PKM of Ulian village, we are certainly grateful that our hard work can help many families to become more prosperous through capital and assistance from PNM Mekaar," Arief said.

In this PKM session, PNM Denpasar branch also invited 11 customers, the majority of whom were ultra-micro orange and coffee farmers from the Ulian unit. After the inspection, PNM held a dialogue session with 20 PNM Mekaar Kintamani unit AOs and 11 customers, one of whom was Darmini, who told the story of how PNM Mekaar managed to revive her orange and coffee fields, increase the livestock business and support her husband and sick child allowing her to become the backbone of the family that she currently is.

This visit strengthened PNM's determination to expand the reach of financing and assistance for ultra-micro entrepreneurs in Ulian village and other areas. PNM sincerely hopes that there will be more stories like Darmini, who grew from adversity to become the backbone of the family. With continued support from the SOEs Ministry, PNM is confident that the empowerment of the ultra-micro economy and underprivileged women will increasingly touch hearts and bring real prosperity to the community.