Summer vacation treats for your skin with Sensatia’s offers

R ooted in Bali and known for its eco-conscious values, Sensatia crafts botanical and clean skincare that hydrates and nourishes your skin.

Its paraben, sulfates, fragrances, dyes and cruelty-free products show how Sensatia really means its clean beauty commitment to its customers, even the environment.

Tropical scented cleansers and ultra-hydrating serums will help your skin revive from sun exposure this summer. Each product reflects a commitment to clean and ethical beauty that is inspired by Bali’s natural resources.

Whether you’re exploring new destinations or enjoying your break at home, it’s the perfect time to give your skin a nature-powered boost from skincare hydration.

Enjoy up to 30 percent off on all product lines during July 4–8 and 25–31, available both online and in-store nationwide.

Visit sensatia.com or follow @sensatiabotanicals at Instagram for more.