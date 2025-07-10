TheJakartaPost

HPE, Equinix and AGIT sign agreement to accelerate AI adoption in Indonesia

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, July 10, 2025

Meygin Agustina (left), managing director of PT Hewlett Packard Enterprise Indonesia, Widi Triwibowo (center), president director of PT Astra Graphia Information Technology, and Deon Montasser (right), country sales director at Equinix, pose during a photo-op after signing a memorandum of understanding to develop a digital ecosystem for AI applications in Indonesia. (Courtesy of Astragraphia) Meygin Agustina (left), managing director of PT Hewlett Packard Enterprise Indonesia, Widi Triwibowo (center), president director of PT Astra Graphia Information Technology, and Deon Montasser (right), country sales director at Equinix, pose during a photo-op after signing a memorandum of understanding to develop a digital ecosystem for AI applications in Indonesia. (Courtesy of Astragraphia)

ewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Equinix Inc. and PT Astra Graphia Information Technology (AGIT) have strengthened their collaboration to provide private cloud artificial intelligence solutions to support and boost local economic growth via a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Aligning their strategic collaboration with the Golden Indonesia 2045 vision, as well as the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2020-2045 initiated by the Communications and Digital Ministry, the new partnership will provide a comprehensive framework to guide the development and implementation of AI technologies nationwide.

The collaboration aims to develop a digital ecosystem for AI and digital infrastructure across key industries, such as finance, manufacturing and energy, while elevating local innovation, data residency and operational resilience, through secure compliant private cloud services hosted in Indonesia.

The three technology leaders bring their core strengths to the solution. First, HPE will advance businesses to move faster, work smarter and unlock greater value with the help of its AI capabilities.

“By combining HPE's Private Cloud AI Solution with AGIT's robust managed services in Equinix's world-class data centers, we're offering customers across vertical segments unprecedented flexibility and innovation,” explained Meygin Agustina, managing director of HPE Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Equinix is to provide the necessary digital infrastructure for secure, low-latency access to AI workloads and data ecosystems through its more than 270 interconnected data centers in 36 countries. This will allow Indonesian businesses wider reach through the Equinix ecosystem so they can prioritize performance, privacy and cost-efficiency in their AI strategies.

“When businesses incorporate AI and emerging technologies into their operations, they require interconnection with a robust ecosystem to enhance performance, ensure privacy and maximize cost-efficiency in their AI strategies,” said Deon Montasser, country sales director at Equinix.

“We are excited to partner with HPE and AGIT to support enterprises in accelerating their AI deployment journey,” he added.

AGIT offers end-to-end services that encompass consulting, system design, infrastructure development, infrastructure as a service and managed services. Through these services, AGIT aims to ensure seamless integration of AI solutions into enterprise environments while maintaining operational efficiency, data security and regulatory compliance.

“In the era of accelerated digital transformation, AI has become a critical enabler for companies to reach new levels of growth, operational excellence, productivity and efficiency. However, unlocking this full potential of AI is not without challenges,” said Widi Triwibowo, president director of AGIT.

“And through this collaboration, we hope to demonstrate that with the right collaboration, AI is not only possible, but also practical and secure for every enterprise in Indonesia,” he said.

