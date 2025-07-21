Conrad Bali blends culinary, cultural traditions in weekly Kecak and Fire Dance nights

O n the Island of the Gods, Conrad Bali invites guests to embark on a journey of culinary and cultural wonders at SUKU Restaurant, where tradition and heritage intertwine for an unforgettable experience.

Every Tuesday from 7 p.m., Nusantara Night brings together a thrilling evening of fire dancing and theatrical performances, accompanied by an archipelagic odyssey of the palate with the Nusantara Buffet.

A part of important festival celebrations, the captivating fire dance features spectacular fire breathing intertwined with dynamic movements and mesmerizing music by local artists.

The energetic spectacle is further complemented with a luxurious selection of regional dishes from Sumatra to Java to Sulawesi, including pempek Palembang (fried fish with noodle, spicy sweet and sour sauce), sate maranggi (grilled beef satay from West Java), ikan bakar rica-rica (grilled mahi-mahi with Manado-style sambal) and ayam Taliwang (Lombok-style slow-cooked chicken with 'taliwang' spices) among others.

On Saturdays from 7 p.m., the Balinese Kecak Dinner blends what is arguably Bali’s most famous traditional performance with a BBQ-style buffet with fresh catches of the day, grilled meats, salads, soups and much more.

The Ramayana Monkey Chant Dance, commonly known as Kecak, was developed in the 1930s and is performed by Balinese men wearing only sarongs with their upper bodies left bare. Combining movement and chanting with no musical instruments involved, the Kecak dance embodies the classic Hindu epic Ramayana, which tells the dramatic love story of Rama and Shinta, featuring a cast of other important characters such as Lakshmana, Hanoman and Sugriwa.

Enriching the experience further are dishes such as tum ayam (steamed chicken wrapped in banana leaves and Balinese spices), be sampi lalah manis (wok-fried sliced beef in sweet and spicy sauce), kambing mebase gede (Balinese braised lamb with chayote and chilli) and be pasih sambal bongkot (grilled marinated fish with torch-ginger flower sambal).

Both the Nusantara Night and Balinese Kecak Dinner experience starts at Rp 685,000++ per person, with a selection of Bali-inspired cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages for an additional charge.