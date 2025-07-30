Denza makes inaugural appearance at GIIAS 2025 as premium EV powerhouse

D enza, a premium electrical vehicle brand under the Build Your Dream (BYD) Company Limited group, made their Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show debut this year.

Carrying the theme of Crafted Luxury, Electrified Future, their presence at this year’s GIIAS is a strategic move to expand their reach and cement their position in Indonesia’s budding premium EV market.

In their GIIAS debut, Denza brought forward its Denza D9, the first product they introduced for the Indonesian market, which has surpassed 6,000 sales as of last month, an indicator of the market’s surging demand for premium EVs.

“GIIAS 2025 is an important chapter for DENZA in showcasing the full potential of premium electric vehicles to the wider general public. With strong interest in the D9 and a solid network of dealers in various cities across the country, we believe that Denza is on its way to build a long-term relationship with Indonesian customers that is both meaningful and sustainable.” Eagle Zhao, President Director of PT BYD Motor Indonesia said during the first day of GIIAS 2025.

In addition to the D9, Denza also featured their Z9 premium EV Sedan as a special display that represents the future offerings the brand has in store for Indonesian enthusiasts.

DENZA’s participation in the 2025 GIIAS is a huge boost to BYD’s momentum in the Indonesian EV market, as by June of 2025, both brands collectively attained 54.1 percent market share in the country with sales of over 20.000 units.

This aligns with local consumer trends, which show a steady rise in the adoption of EVs, with the national market growth rate reaching 9.7 percent. This positions both BYD and DENZA as considerable forces in the industry, pushing forward the transition toward sustainable mobility.

Globally, the BYD group is experiencing similar success. Achieving more than 2.1 million EV sales by the first half of 2025, this marked a considerable 33 percent sales increase in the same period compared to the previous year.

DENZA is also committed to creating long-term relationships with Indonesian consumers. DENZA aims to provide comfortable after-sales services through their five dealers across Indonesia. Placed strategically in distinct regions of the country, DENZA is ramping up to add five more dealers by the end of 2025, as part of their ongoing effort in expanding accessibility to their services and technical support in various regions of Indonesia.

With an exclusive test drive area at DENZA’s GIIAS debut, visitors can experience firsthand the comfort and performance of the D9 from the July 24 to Aug. 3, 2025.