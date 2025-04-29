TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
‘Geometria dell'Incanto’: A poetic glimpse of Italy through the lens

The exhibition showcases 43 photographs taken between 2016 and 2024 across 20 Italian regions by Valerio Corzani, and is open to the public until May 16 at the Istituto Italiano di Cultura (IIC) Jakarta.

Sylviana Hamdani  (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, April 29, 2025

‘Geometria dell'Incanto’: A poetic glimpse of Italy through the lens Glimpse of Italy: Two visitors are drawn in by Valerio Corzani’s photographs at the Geometria dell’Incanto: Frammenti di Bellezza Italiana exhibition at IIC Jakarta. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

hey say a picture is worth a thousand words, but through the lens of Italian photographer Valerio Corzani, each image unfurls a thousand stories of Italy’s sun-kissed coastlines and shadowed mountain folds, where cities rise from stone, steeped in centuries of memory, their silhouettes etched with bell towers, vaulted archways and labyrinthine canals. In Corzani’s work, nature and human design do not merely coexist; they converse, weaving a seamless dialogue.

Until May 16, the Istituto Italiano di Cultura (IIC) Jakarta hosts Geometria dell’Incanto: Frammenti di Bellezza Italiana (Geometry of Enchantment: Fragments of Italian Beauty), a showcase of 43 photographs by Corzani.

“It is important for us to present the work of Valerio Corzani in Indonesia for the very first time,” said IIC director Maria Battaglia during an interview with The Jakarta Post on opening night. “His images offer a unique glimpse of Italy, particularly its landscapes and architecture. It’s a very singular perspective; uncommon and poetic.”

Geometry of color and shape

The exhibition is thoughtfully arranged, with the photographs creating a visual rhythm of shapes and tones. As visitors enter the auditorium of IIC Jakarta, they are met with a striking trio at the far end: Three images in vivid red, green and blue, the primary colors of light. These bold tones set the mood for the exhibition, hinting at the subtle interplay of perception, memory and emotion that runs through Corzani’s work.

“In this exhibition, I’m taking you on a journey across Italy, from the north to the south,” Corzani said through an interpreter.

“It’s a bit like going from Sumatra to Papua in Indonesia,” he added with a smile.

