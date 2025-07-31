BP Batam Investment Envoy 2025: A collaborative movement for global investment promotion

The head of BP Batam, Dr. Amsakar Acmad, delivers his remarks on July 18 at the launch of the BP Batam Investment Dashboard and Investment Ambassadors program. The event marked BP Batam's strategic move to strengthen investment data transparency and encourage the active role of investment ambassadors in attracting investors to Batam as a leading investment destination.

T he BP Batam Investment Envoy 2025 is a visionary initiative by the Batam Indonesia Free Zone Authority (BP Batam) designed to elevate Batam’s reputation as a competitive and future-oriented investment destination.

This program marks a strategic shift in how investment promotion is conducted, moving beyond conventional methods toward a model that is participatory, youth-driven, digitally agile and globally connected.

As Batam continues to position itself as a regional industrial powerhouse, the program plays a key role in aligning local potential with international standards, ensuring that the region remains relevant and attractive to global investors.

At the core of this initiative is the integration of communication, innovation and diplomacy.

By embracing digital media, international networking and grassroots engagement, BP Batam seeks to expand its reach while promoting transparency, accessibility and investor confidence. Through this program, BP Batam reaffirms its commitment to building a sustainable, inclusive and future-ready investment ecosystem.

The program is structured into three synergistic categories, each serving a distinct yet complementary function.

The BP Batam Global Ambassador category targets globally-minded Indonesian youth with entrepreneurial experience and strong communication skills. These ambassadors lead international promotion efforts such as Batam Investment Branding, establish partnerships with diaspora communities and produce high-quality digital content, including videos, podcasts and social media campaigns, to enhance Batam’s image as a progressive investment hub. They also act as informal liaisons who represent Batam in global forums and connect directly with potential investors.

In parallel, the BP Batam Synergy Liaison category engages structural officers within BP Batam who are actively involved in investment-related roles. These participants champion the “investor first” approach by facilitating direct engagement with investors, conducting public education on regulations through Regulatory Relay and Investment Clinics while strengthening BP Batam’s presence in both mainstream and digital media. Their role is crucial in improving internal readiness and responsiveness in investor services.

Completing the trio is the BP Batam Young Envoy category, which mobilizes non-structural young employees to become creative advocates for investment awareness. These young envoys execute campaigns like Investainment, which is a blend of investment education and entertainment through TikTok, podcasts and short-form videos. They also host Young Envoy Talks, which are virtual sessions connecting young entrepreneurs, students and global youth communities. They serve as the fresh, relatable voices that bring investment discourse closer to younger audiences and the general public.

Each selected envoy, regardless of category, undergoes rigorous selection, training and hands-on experience in promotion, communication and policy literacy. More than mere representatives, they become integral to BP Batam’s broader mission of building strong international engagement, cultivating public trust and promoting investment sustainability through Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles.

Ultimately, the BP Batam Investment Envoy 2025 is a transformative initiative that harnesses the power of collaboration, innovation and inclusivity. By integrating the strengths of government officials, young professionals and globally minded entrepreneurs, the program aims to shape a bold new narrative for Batam; one that resonates not only within Indonesia but also across global investment communities.