BRI Life secures top position in life insurance industry with Rp 2 trillion APE in H1 2025

P T Asuransi BRI Life (BRI Life) has achieved a major milestone in the first half of 2025, securing the top spot in Indonesia’s life insurance industry in terms of annualized premium equivalent (APE). According to data released by the Indonesian Life Insurance Association (AAJI), BRI Life recorded an APE of Rp 2.0 trillion, marking a strong year-on-year (yoy) growth of 29.3 percent.

This achievement reflects the effectiveness of BRI Life’s business strategy, driven by strong synergy with PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and FWD Management Holding Limited. By leveraging an extensive banking network and innovative market approach, BRI Life continues to deliver comprehensive financial protection solutions and strengthens its position as a market leader.

Aris Hartanto, President Director of BRI Life, stated that the largest contribution came from the bancassurance business line, which accounted for Rp 1.3 trillion or 63.2 percent of total APE. Meanwhile, the corporate business line showed exceptional yoy growth of 216.6 percent, contributing Rp 516.8 billion.

“The significant growth in the corporate segment was mainly driven by a remarkable 402.4 percent increase in health insurance products. This is the result of our focused efforts over the past two years to enhance our capabilities in the health sector, including the in-house management of our third-party administrator (TPA),” Aris explained.

In addition to APE growth, BRI Life also reported solid financial performance, posting a profit of Rp 419.2 billion in the first half of 2025—a 32 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The company’s risk-based capital (RBC) ratio stood at 579.6 percent, well above the minimum regulatory requirement set by the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

Operationally, BRI Life succeeded in maintaining an optimal claims ratio, which remained lower than the industry average. This was supported by initiatives rolled out in early 2025, focusing on enhancing healthcare services through innovative managed care products and services.

To sustain its positive momentum into the second half of the year and meet growing retail bancassurance demand, BRI Life has launched a new product called ARUNIKA. This product is designed to strengthen the company’s presence in the retail segment and expand market reach.

“The strong APE growth in the first half of 2025 reaffirms our leadership in the national life insurance sector,” Aris added. “This success is the result of strategic partnerships, effective collaboration and the dedication of our entire BRI Life team in continuously innovating and delivering customer-centric solutions.”

“This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing the best protection and added value for all stakeholders, and we will continue to innovate and broaden our services to maintain our industry-leading position,” he concluded.