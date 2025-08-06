ArtMoments Jakarta returns in 2025 with bold chapter, vision at Agora

A rtMoments Jakarta, one of the city’s most respected and anticipated art fairs, is returning this year with a renewed vision in a bold new venue.

Taking place from Aug. 7 to 10 at Agora Exhibition Hall, ArtMoments Jakarta 2025 marks a transformative chapter in the fair’s evolution, one that seeks deeper public engagement and wider artistic discourse.

Strategically located in Central Jakarta, Agora offers enhanced accessibility via both public and private transport, underscoring the fair’s commitment to inclusivity and broader community connection. This partnership reflects a growing synergy with Jakarta’s ever-evolving creative ecosystem.

Carrying the theme “Restoration”, this year’s edition responds to a global longing to reclaim joy, reconnect with shared humanity and reimagine the future through art.

“After years of global uncertainty and cultural upheaval, 2025 feels like a powerful moment to pause, reflect and restore,” said Sendy Widjaja, cofounder and fair director of ArtMoments Jakarta.

“Restoration is not just a theme, but a journey: fragile, fluid and deeply personal,” he said.

Sujud Dartanto, artistic director of ArtMoments Jakarta 2025, said the fair’s curatorial narrative would explore themes of survival, identity, climate awareness and cultural revival.

“Visitors can expect site-specific installations, archival interventions, immersive exhibitions and interdisciplinary programs, all designed to spark reflection and renewal.”

Led by Sendy, ArtMoments Jakarta 2025 positions art as a living dialogue confronting loss, healing trauma and sowing seeds of change.

More than 50 national and international exhibitors will take part in this year’s edition, presenting the works of over 100 artists from around the globe.

A major highlight will be a tribute to four seminal figures of Indonesian modern art: Sudjana Kerton, Ahmad Sadali, S. Sudjojono and Fadjar Sidik, whose works helped shape the nation’s visual and cultural identity.

In anticipation of Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day, these artists will be honored through a focused presentation that bridges the past and present, while affirming the fair’s central narrative of resilience and rebirth.

This year’s edition also introduces an expanded scope that includes performance art, digital installations and new media, reflecting the dynamic breadth of today’s creative zeitgeist.

It will also debut the Young Collectors Program as part of the fair’s long-term commitment to cultivating fresh audiences, which aims to demystify art collecting for a new generation of culturally attuned professionals and creative entrepreneurs.

Deepening its public engagement further, ArtMoments Jakarta 2025 will present a special exhibition titled “Art and Embodiment” to invite public dialogue on the relationship between body, memory, identity and form. This initiative aims to foster a more inclusive and reflective experience of viewing art.

On the international front, the fair will feature a special presentation by Filipino artist Gerardo Tan as represented by Drawing Room Manila, showcasing works previously exhibited at the Venice Biennale, underscoring ArtMoments Jakarta’s expanding global conversation.

With its bold vision and renewed purpose, ArtMoments Jakarta 2025 will set the stage for a more connected, inclusive and emotionally resonant future for contemporary art in Indonesia and beyond.

For more information, visit https://www.artmoments.id/.