TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Data center meltdown
Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Data center meltdown
Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

ArtMoments Jakarta returns in 2025 with bold chapter, vision at Agora

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, August 6, 2025 Published on Aug. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-08-06T10:11:44+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of ArtMoments Jakarta) (Courtesy of ArtMoments Jakarta)

A

rtMoments Jakarta, one of the city’s most respected and anticipated art fairs, is returning this year with a renewed vision in a bold new venue.

Taking place from Aug. 7 to 10 at Agora Exhibition Hall, ArtMoments Jakarta 2025 marks a transformative chapter in the fair’s evolution, one that seeks deeper public engagement and wider artistic discourse.

Strategically located in Central Jakarta, Agora offers enhanced accessibility via both public and private transport, underscoring the fair’s commitment to inclusivity and broader community connection. This partnership reflects a growing synergy with Jakarta’s ever-evolving creative ecosystem.

Carrying the theme “Restoration”, this year’s edition responds to a global longing to reclaim joy, reconnect with shared humanity and reimagine the future through art.

“After years of global uncertainty and cultural upheaval, 2025 feels like a powerful moment to pause, reflect and restore,” said Sendy Widjaja, cofounder and fair director of ArtMoments Jakarta.

“Restoration is not just a theme, but a journey: fragile, fluid and deeply personal,” he said.

Sujud Dartanto, artistic director of ArtMoments Jakarta 2025, said the fair’s curatorial narrative would explore themes of survival, identity, climate awareness and cultural revival.

“Visitors can expect site-specific installations, archival interventions, immersive exhibitions and interdisciplinary programs, all designed to spark reflection and renewal.”

Led by Sendy, ArtMoments Jakarta 2025 positions art as a living dialogue confronting loss, healing trauma and sowing seeds of change.

More than 50 national and international exhibitors will take part in this year’s edition, presenting the works of over 100 artists from around the globe.

A major highlight will be a tribute to four seminal figures of Indonesian modern art: Sudjana Kerton, Ahmad Sadali, S. Sudjojono and Fadjar Sidik, whose works helped shape the nation’s visual and cultural identity.

In anticipation of Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day, these artists will be honored through a focused presentation that bridges the past and present, while affirming the fair’s central narrative of resilience and rebirth.

This year’s edition also introduces an expanded scope that includes performance art, digital installations and new media, reflecting the dynamic breadth of today’s creative zeitgeist.

It will also debut the Young Collectors Program as part of the fair’s long-term commitment to cultivating fresh audiences, which aims to demystify art collecting for a new generation of culturally attuned professionals and creative entrepreneurs.

Deepening its public engagement further, ArtMoments Jakarta 2025 will present a special exhibition titled “Art and Embodiment” to invite public dialogue on the relationship between body, memory, identity and form. This initiative aims to foster a more inclusive and reflective experience of viewing art.

On the international front, the fair will feature a special presentation by Filipino artist Gerardo Tan as represented by Drawing Room Manila, showcasing works previously exhibited at the Venice Biennale, underscoring ArtMoments Jakarta’s expanding global conversation.

With its bold vision and renewed purpose, ArtMoments Jakarta 2025 will set the stage for a more connected, inclusive and emotionally resonant future for contemporary art in Indonesia and beyond.

For more information, visit https://www.artmoments.id/.

Popular

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Related Articles

Poverty rate falls but urban struggles persist

‘Greener’ bus service links Blok M to Ancol

Analysis: Jakarta sacrifices domestic market for slight US tariff relief

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

‘ProGress’: An exhibition for looking ahead

Related Article

Poverty rate falls but urban struggles persist

‘Greener’ bus service links Blok M to Ancol

Analysis: Jakarta sacrifices domestic market for slight US tariff relief

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

‘ProGress’: An exhibition for looking ahead

Popular

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Vehicles stuck in traffic during the evening rush hour in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2024. Most workers in Jakarta reside on the outskirts of the city.
Economy

GDP up 5.12% on govt projects, consumer stimulus
Street economy: A scavenger ties up used cardboard boxes he salvaged to sell for recycling in Jakarta on Feb. 22, 2022. Extreme poverty in Jakarta stood at 0.89 percent of the population as of March 2022, according to Statistics Indonesia, with the city government aiming to bring it to zero next year.
Editorial

Less poverty but little relief
Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, August 4, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia readies Gaza rice delivery as Israeli attacks persist

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Diversifying partnerships in Indonesia’s nickel downstreaming strategy
Sports

Shin Tae-yong returns to South Korea vowing to revitalise champions Ulsan
Economy

Trump targets tariff evasion, with eye on China
Archipelago

Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
Academia

As Indonesia turns 80, the fight against corruption continues
Companies

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
Archipelago

Floating houses become solution for Demak residents affected by tidal floods
Asia & Pacific

US restoring Pacific island wartime airfield for deterrence
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.