Indo Leather & Footwear Expo returns for 18th year at JIExpo Kemayoran

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, August 14, 2025 Published on Aug. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-08-14T14:49:47+07:00

(Courtesy of Kristamedia) (Courtesy of Kristamedia)

T

he Indo Leather & Footwear (ILF) Expo has returned for its 18th year, highlighting its role as a strategic international platform for the leather and footwear industry.

 Running from Aug. 14 to 16 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) Kemayoran, the exhibition is held in conjunction with the Indo Garment Textile (IGT) Expo 2025, and features more than 280 exhibitors, including 70 MSMEs and industry players from 11 countries: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Malaysia, Switzerland, Taiwan and Vietnam. The event targets 15,000 domestic and international visitors.

The ILF and IGT Expo 2025 showcase the best innovations in the footwear, leather goods, garment, textile and manufacturing industries, ranging from modern sewing machines and shoe molding machines to raw material processing machines. In addition, both events also feature products such as premium fabrics and textiles, shoe soles, fashion accessories, sneakers, boots, flat shoes, sandals and exotic leathers for fashion, furniture and garments.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Industry Minister, represented by Adie Rochmanto Pandiangan, Expert Staff to the Minister for Strengthening Domestic Industrial Capabilities, and the Deputy for Tourism at the Tourism Ministry Vinsensius Jemadu.

Daud D. Salim, CEO of Krista Exhibitions, said Indonesia had enormous potential in the leather and footwear sector, which should be developed into a globally recognized force.

"Through ILF and IGT Expo 2025, we hope to create collaborations that strengthen the supply chain from upstream to downstream, encourage sustainable innovation and open broader market access. This exhibition demonstrates our commitment to elevating the domestic industry to greater competitiveness on the international stage."

To commemorate Indonesia's 80th Independence Day and preserve batik and kebaya culture, the ILF and IGT Expo 2025 are presenting flagship events including the Independence Day Fashion Contest: Kebaya & Batik, a collaboration among PERWANTI, Krista Exhibitions and PSMTI (Indonesian Chinese Social Association), supported by Sekar Ayu Jiwanta, and featuring an exclusive fashion show by BRUTUS & BURGO.

In addition, a discussion featuring fashion designer and chairperson of the Indonesian Fashion Designers and Entrepreneurs Association (APPMI) Poppy Dharsono, chairperson of Indonesian Footwear Association (APRISINDO) Eddy Widjanarko and the Directorate of Textile, Textile Products, Footwear and Leather Products Export Development – Directorate General of National Export Development at the Trade Ministry will take the theme "Knitting the Collaboration Between Fashion and Manufacturing: The Future of the Indonesian Footwear and Leather Industry."

As part of the business matching program, the event’s networking dinner will convene members of APRISINDO, the Indonesian Retailers Association (APRINDO), the APPMI, the Indonesian Textile Association (APKI) and the Indonesian Garment and Accessories Suppliers Association (APGAI), with support from the Industry Ministry and the Trade Ministry. This event will also bring together potential domestic and international buyers to meet directly with local producers in the leather, footwear, garment and textile industries.

The ILF and IGT Expo 2025 are open to business players and the general public, daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors can register online via https://register.kristaonline.com/visitor/indoleatherfootwear or directly at the exhibition location.

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.