ITSEC Asia, Qrypt join forces to bring quantum-safe security to Indonesia

Patrick Dannacher (center), president director of ITSEC Asia, and Kevin Chalker (right), CEO and founder of Qrypt, hold up copies of the memorandum of understanding they signed on Aug. 27 during the ITSEC Cybersecurity Summit 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta in the Mega Kuningan business district in South Jakarta. (Courtesy of ITSEC Asia)

ITSEC Asia, Indonesia’s foremost cybersecurity company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qrypt, a New York-based innovator in quantum cryptography solutions. The agreement was signed on Aug. 27 by Patrick Dannacher, president director of ITSEC Asia, and Kevin Chalker, CEO and founder of Qrypt, during the three-day ITSEC Cybersecurity Summit 2025 in Jakarta.

Through this partnership, ITSEC Asia will introduce and integrate Qrypt’s solutions for quantum-level cybersecurity threats in Indonesia.

Qrypt products, including the Quantum Entropy Appliance (QEA), quantum entropy as a service (EaaS) and digital quantum key distribution (DQKD), are designed to give organizations a head start in becoming “quantum-safe”.

Quantum computers are capable of solving problems faster than today’s most powerful supercomputers. While they promise breakthroughs in medicine, artificial intelligence and materials science, they also put current encryption systems at risk.

Traditional safeguards like RSA and ECC, widely used in banking, health care and government, could be broken by quantum computing, potentially exposing critical infrastructure and billions of connected devices. Now, data can be secured through post-quantum cryptography (PQC), which can withstand quantum-level attacks.

The ITSEC-Qrypt partnership aims to drive three key initiatives: research and testing, by collaborating with global partners and universities to build proofs of concept that show how PQC can secure real-world applications; training and capacity building, by equipping Indonesian IT professionals with practical skills to implement quantum-safe systems; and industry awareness, by bringing PQC discussions to the forefront at events, media and forums.

“Quantum computing is one of the biggest technological leaps of our time. It can transform industries but also threaten the very foundation of digital trust,” ITSEC Asia president director Dannacher said.

“Our collaboration with Qrypt is a crucial step to make sure Indonesia is not just prepared, but leading the way in adopting quantum-safe solutions,” he said.

The MoU reflects ITSEC Asia’s ongoing commitment to support Indonesia’s national cybersecurity resilience, ensuring that organizations and citizens alike are ready for the challenges and opportunities of the quantum future.

