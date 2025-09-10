D-HUB SEZ BSD City Drives Indonesia’s 4 Strategic Sectors

T here is significant untapped potential in Indonesia’s medical tourism market. More than 2 million Indonesians travel abroad each year for healthcare services, with over 75% coming from the middle-class segment and above, spending an estimated USD 11.5 billion (Ministry of Health RI, 2023). This outbound flow highlights a critical gap and an urgent need to bring world-class healthcare closer to home. To address this, the government officially declared the 60-hectare D-HUB Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on October 7, 2024 in BSD CIty, making it the only SEZ within the Greater Jakarta area.

While healthcare serves as its anchor, D-HUB SEZ also focuses on three additional high-growth sectors—education, digital technology, and the creative economy—positioning BSD City as a strategic hub for both national and global opportunities.

In an attempt to extend its role, D-HUB SEZ is projected to create 13,000 new jobs and serve Greater Jakarta’s 32 million population, while extending benefits nationwide. As the premier destination for high quality healthcare, world-class education and innovation, it is engineered for global institutions and enterprises backed by world-class infrastructure, SEZ-level fiscal and non-fiscal benefits and expedited licensing and bureaucracy processes.

Building on these foundations, the D-HUB SEZ is expected to attract world-class businesses and investors through a comprehensive suite of fiscal and non-fiscal facilities. The fiscal incentives include tax holidays or tax allowances, and exemptions on VAT, luxury goods sales tax, customs duties and excise, while the latter offers simplified licensing and bureaucracy, streamlined immigration, traffic and manpower facilitation, and spatial planning to bring more accessibility for people in general.

At the heart of D-HUB SEZ’s vision is the Biomedical Campus (BMC), a fully integrated smart building with state-of-the-art facilities designed by NBBJ, the world-renowned architecture firm behind landmark projects such as Google and Amazon, in collaboration with Singaporean-based urban planning consultant Surbana Jurong backed by Temasek Holdings. The BMC integrates the four sectors to drive collaboration and innovation, all in one integrated location. Powered by Microsoft, the building strengthens D-HUB SEZ’s vision of building a connected, future-ready ecosystem where healthcare and smart city facilities converge. By bridging research, education, and industry, it positions Indonesia as a leading regional medical hub and a destination for world-class healthcare and innovation.

Further proof is conveyed by its tenants, which will include a world-renowned fertility institution from Malaysia, a leading regenerative healthcare provider from Singapore, a premier aesthetics and reconstructive surgery group from South Korea, one of Japan’s most trusted vocational institutions and a global leader in open-source business solutions.

Meanwhile, the education sector is supplied by Monash University, ranked 36th globally by QS World University Rankings 2026. It is also followed by BINUS University, which has become the education tenant alongside world-class partners, anchoring a talent pipeline from academia to industry, with more world-class institutions poised to join.

The D-HUB SEZ represents Indonesia’s strategic leap forward, a hub where global institutions grow while empowering local communities. By connecting its sectors into one ecosystem, it fuels talent, research and innovation, delivering excellent quality healthcare, stronger education, more high paying jobs and a thriving creative culture for Indonesians while attracting highly talented Indonesian diaspora to return home.