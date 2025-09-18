TheJakartaPost

At LeadSummit 2025, AIESEC UI displays youth leadership

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, September 18, 2025 Published on Sep. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-09-17T16:43:05+07:00

(Courtesy of AIESEC UI) (Courtesy of AIESEC UI)

A

IESEC at the University of Indonesia (UI) has held LeadSummit 2025, the grand finale of the LeadSeries, delivering a day of inspiration and collaboration for students from across the country.

Carrying the theme “The Summit: Reaching the Pinnacle of Leadership Excellence,” the event took place on Aug. 7 at Balai Purnomo Prawiro, UI, with more than 600 registrants and an attendance rate of 75.7 percent.

LeadSummit 2025 was designed as a space where ideas, passion and opportunities converged. Through its two main programs, LeadTalk and LeadExpo, participants were encouraged not only to listen, but also to engage and experience leadership in action.

LeadTalk featured speakers such as Ahmad Dekatama, Salma Ranggita and Jovial da Lopez, who shared personal stories of career challenges and successes as well as perspectives on modern leadership, delivering a powerful dose of motivation for young people to push beyond their limits.

LeadExpo connected participants with leading companies and global partners. More than just a career exhibition, it served as a bridge to the future, broadening horizons on career opportunities, professional networks and personal development pathways.

The event’s impact was seen not only in attendance, but in how participants left more confident, inspired and ready to create change.

More than a gathering, LeadSummit 2025 served as a collaborative space that empowers young leaders to grow, expand their networks and make a positive impact.

Through LeadSummit, AIESEC at UI aims to continue nurturing visionary, inclusive and globally competitive youth leaders.

For more information, visit @besignificant.ui on Instagram

