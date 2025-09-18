UT’s international summer camp promotes Indonesian culture to 20 international students

U niversitas Terbuka (UT) welcomed dozens of international students to Bina Budaya Antarbangsa (BINAR) 2025, an international summer camp program that emphasizes cultural exchange and cross-border learning.

Entering its second year, BINAR is UT’s flagship internationalization program designed to combine academic learning with cultural immersion, enhancing global competency while promoting Indonesian language, arts and cultural heritage. The program also represents a concrete manifestation of UT's commitment to expand its global reach and strengthen educational diplomacy on the global stage.

Unlike previous years, this year's on-site phase of BINAR was held at the main UT campus in South Tangerang as well as in Yogyakarta, attended by 20 international students from 10 universities in six countries, including Turkey, the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Malaysia and Germany.

To strengthen cross-cultural interactions, UT also invited eight student mentors from UT Yogyakarta, who served not only as communication facilitators but also as cultural partners, enriching the international participants' experiences throughout the program.

The BINAR 2025 selection process began at the beginning of the year, involving collaboration from various units at UT, including the Institute for Educational Research (LPPM), the DPKS (Research and Community Service), faculty members and others.

The selected international students participated in two phases. An online phase from May 5 to July 3 saw more than 100 international students participate in 16 interactive sessions on Indonesian language, culture and society. Meanwhile, the top 20 participants took part in the offline phase from Sept. 1 to 15 in Indonesia, which involved academic projects, cultural explorations, field trips to Jakarta and Yogyakarta as well as art performances.

During their time in Yogyakarta, BINAR students visited the Sonobudoyo Museum and Borobudur Temple, learned about the arts of karawitan (Indonesian traditional music) and dance, batik-making and cultural heritage, as well as a unique experience in bargaining with local MSMEs.

"We are very proud to welcome such diverse and talented participants to this second edition of BINAR. We hope that BINAR 2025 will not only deepen participants' understanding of Indonesia, but also foster lasting friendships, collaborations and cherished memories," said head of LPPM UT Dewi Padmo during the welcoming ceremony on Sept. 1.

During the same occasion, UT's acting vice rector for research, innovation, cooperation and business, Rahmat Budiman, said BINAR provides a rich and immersive learning experience that allows participants to experience Indonesian culture, language and social life firsthand.

"We hope this program will not only deepen your understanding of our nation, but also foster lasting friendships, fruitful professional relationships and meaningful insights," he concluded.

Through BINAR 2025, UT is making a significant contribution to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

This program not only opens access to education across countries, but also fosters the values ​​of diversity, global solidarity and a spirit of collaboration that support UT's vision as an Impact Campus that is inclusive, sustainable and globally competitive.