TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Let consumers choose
Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Let consumers choose
Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

UT’s international summer camp promotes Indonesian culture to 20 international students

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, September 18, 2025 Published on Sep. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-09-18T15:58:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka) (Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka)

U

niversitas Terbuka (UT) welcomed dozens of international students to Bina Budaya Antarbangsa (BINAR) 2025, an international summer camp program that emphasizes cultural exchange and cross-border learning.

Entering its second year, BINAR is UT’s flagship internationalization program designed to combine academic learning with cultural immersion, enhancing global competency while promoting Indonesian language, arts and cultural heritage. The program also represents a concrete manifestation of UT's commitment to expand its global reach and strengthen educational diplomacy on the global stage.

Unlike previous years, this year's on-site phase of BINAR was held at the main UT campus in South Tangerang as well as in Yogyakarta, attended by 20 international students from 10 universities in six countries, including Turkey, the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Malaysia and Germany.

To strengthen cross-cultural interactions, UT also invited eight student mentors from UT Yogyakarta, who served not only as communication facilitators but also as cultural partners, enriching the international participants' experiences throughout the program.

The BINAR 2025 selection process began at the beginning of the year, involving collaboration from various units at UT, including the Institute for Educational Research (LPPM), the DPKS (Research and Community Service), faculty members and others.

The selected international students participated in two phases. An online phase from May 5 to July 3 saw more than 100 international students participate in 16 interactive sessions on Indonesian language, culture and society. Meanwhile, the top 20 participants took part in the offline phase from Sept. 1 to 15 in Indonesia, which involved academic projects, cultural explorations, field trips to Jakarta and Yogyakarta as well as art performances.

During their time in Yogyakarta, BINAR students visited the Sonobudoyo Museum and Borobudur Temple, learned about the arts of karawitan (Indonesian traditional music) and dance, batik-making and cultural heritage, as well as a unique experience in bargaining with local MSMEs.

"We are very proud to welcome such diverse and talented participants to this second edition of BINAR. We hope that BINAR 2025 will not only deepen participants' understanding of Indonesia, but also foster lasting friendships, collaborations and cherished memories," said head of LPPM UT Dewi Padmo during the welcoming ceremony on Sept. 1.

During the same occasion, UT's acting vice rector for research, innovation, cooperation and business, Rahmat Budiman, said BINAR provides a rich and immersive learning experience that allows participants to experience Indonesian culture, language and social life firsthand.

"We hope this program will not only deepen your understanding of our nation, but also foster lasting friendships, fruitful professional relationships and meaningful insights," he concluded.

Through BINAR 2025, UT is making a significant contribution to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

This program not only opens access to education across countries, but also fosters the values ​​of diversity, global solidarity and a spirit of collaboration that support UT's vision as an Impact Campus that is inclusive, sustainable and globally competitive.

Popular

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Related Articles

The unfiltered leader: When confidence clashes with convention

India–Indonesia partnership: Two flags, one vision

Twenty years of peace in Aceh, the fruits of dialogue

Hiring rebels as an option for downstreaming research

What the RI² flags might really be telling us

Related Article

The unfiltered leader: When confidence clashes with convention

India–Indonesia partnership: Two flags, one vision

Twenty years of peace in Aceh, the fruits of dialogue

Hiring rebels as an option for downstreaming research

What the RI² flags might really be telling us

Popular

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
A screenshot shows Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo in a live-streamed press conference on Sept. 17, 2025, where he presented the results of the central bank's monthly monetary policy meeting in Jakarta.
Economy

BI presses banks to speed up lending as undisbursed loans hit Rp 2,372t
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip following renewed Israeli evacuation orders for Gaza City on September 16, 2025.
Editorial

OIC’s same old song
(From left to right) Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago, National Nutrition Agency (BGN) deputy head Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir, Presidential Chief of Staff M. Qodari, special presidential adviser for public order and safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiri and Government Communications Office (GCO) head Angga Raka Prabowo attends the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025.
Politics

Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks

The Latest

 View more
Society

Forest fire still high in 2025 despite wetter dry season
Economy

Govt declares local shrimp safe after joint agency tests
Economy

Nestlé Indonesia promotes spirit of independence through community empowerment
Science & Tech

Music industry group says AI firms guilty of 'wilful' copyright theft
Economy

BI presses banks to speed up lending as undisbursed loans hit Rp 2,372t
Entertainment

FFI 2025 embraces local filmmakers for nationwide celebration
Politics

Defense minister Sjafrie holds meeting with Dasco
Entertainment

A life in pink: Exploring Barbie’s world in Jakarta
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.