Art Jakarta prepares for its annual comeback

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, September 25, 2025 Published on Sep. 24, 2025

(Courtesy of Art Jakarta) (Courtesy of Art Jakarta)

O

ne of Indonesia’s most anticipated art fairs, Art Jakarta, has unveiled details of its Oct. 3-5 event at the JIExpo Kemayoran.

Art Jakarta will showcase work from 75 galleries from 16 countries, alongside a program of special presentations and collaborations supported by a diverse group of partners. 

“We hope that Art Jakarta 2025 will lead to optimism and excitement for art fairs in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. The Art Jakarta team has been working to earn the trust of gallery managers from across the country, and we are proud to secure the participation of several galleries from abroad this year,” said artistic director Enin Supriyanto.

This includes Esther Schipper, a prominent European gallery in Berlin with spaces in Paris, New York and Seoul, said Enin.

Joining her will be Kaikai Kiki, the studio founded by renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. As well as Tina Keng Gallery, a gallery that has become an institution in its own right in Asia, celebrated for bringing Taiwanese and Chinese artists to the forefront of the global art stage.

“The participation of these well-known galleries underscores Art Jakarta’s position as an organizer with an increasingly significant role in Southeast Asia,” added Enin.

To add to the excitement, Art Jakarta Papers 2026, to be held on Feb. 6-8, 2026, will be launched at Art Jakarta 2025.

Art Jakarta 2025 highlights the medium of paper in contemporary art, inviting viewers to discover a diverse range of artistic explorations. From drawings, prints, sculptures and installations, the presentations will help to foster a vibrant market for paper-based contemporary art in Indonesia.

Following its long history, Art Jakarta 2025 will continue to serve as a hub for the regional art scene, connecting artists and art enthusiasts, providing a platform to showcase the latest developments of contemporary art in the region.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting from Sept. 9 exclusively at artjakarta.com

