Conrad Bali unveils Conrad Spa: A new paradigm in wellness

C onrad Bali has introduced Conrad Spa, a reimagined wellness sanctuary that reflects the brand’s philosophy of personal growth, immersive wellbeing, and cultural enrichment.

Officially launched on Sept. 19, Conrad Spa marks the transformation of the former Jiwa Spa, seamlessly integrating holistic wellness into the resort’s broader guest experience, extending beyond treatments to curated culinary and service offerings.

The launch coincided with World Wellness Weekend (Sept. 19–21), where Conrad Bali offered a series of complimentary wellness experiences for both in-house guests and the public, including the SWAY Sleep Journey and Crystal Sound Healing Chakra Balancing.

Thoughtfully designed for the Conscientious Curator, global travelers seeking meaningful self-discovery and enriching experiences, Conrad Spa also introduces new amenities, including the Conrad Pantry Concept, a semi-private relaxation lounge, and a refreshed retail layout, all carefully curated to elevate the guest journey.

Conrad Spa offers a mindful wellness journey with signature treatments like the 5 Breaths Ritual, Custom Massage, and The Destination menu inspired by local healing traditions. Highlights include Chakra Balancing Healing Massage, First Light Movement and Yin & Yang Couple Package

Conrad Bali invites you to embark on a transformative journey at Conrad Spa.