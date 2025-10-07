Court of Master Sommeliers holds first international certification program in Indonesia

T his international sommelier certification program has been implemented for the first time in Indonesia through the Court of Master Sommeliers (CMS), a world-class certification body.

Held from Oct. 4 to 6 at the Fairmont Jakarta, the CMS certification program was led by three master sommeliers: CMS Europe CEO Ronan Sayburn, Kamal Malik, India’s first master sommelier, and Yohann Jousselin, a French master sommelier based in Hong Kong.

Following the first two days of lectures, the program continued on its third day with a series of examinations: the Introductory Sommelier exam, followed by the Certified Sommelier exam. Candidates were tested on their knowledge through a written test, their wine identification skills through blind tastings and their wine service through a practical test.

A total of 21 candidates, 18 from Indonesia and one each from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, took in the exams. Sayburn announced the exam results on the same day, revealing that Indonesia now had nine newly minted wine stewards with Introductory Sommelier certification and three new Certified Sommeliers.

Muhamad Yusuf Breda from the Biko Group had the highest score among Introductory Sommeliers, while Adam from the Union Group had the top score among Certified Sommeliers. Each successful sommelier received a set of wine glasses, while Yusuf and Adam also received a set of limited edition glasses from Lucaris Crystal.

"I am delighted to be able to bring this CMS certification program to Indonesia. Today's achievement demonstrates the capabilities of Indonesian sommeliers, who are on par with other sommeliers worldwide,” Sayburn said.

Kertawidyawati, better known as “Widya”, was appointed as the Indonesian organizer of the program, putting the country on the global map for international sommelier certification. A wine educator from WSET and founder of Widya's World of Wines, she brought the WSET program to Indonesia through Hatten Education Center, the first approved program provider in Indonesia. Widya then became an approved program provider through her Jakarta-based Jaddi Academy, where she conducts international-standard training and actively engages in educational activities through social media channels.

"I'm thrilled that the sommelier professional certification program can finally be implemented in Indonesia with the support of the Asia Wine Institute led by Tommy Lam, who has been conducting CMS certification activities in Asia since 2006, as well as the sponsors who made the exam possible,” Widya said at the conclusion of the three-day program.

“I'm delighted with Master Ronan's confirmation that this program will return in 2026 and hopefully continue in the years to come, to help raise the standards of the Indonesian sommelier profession," she said.

For more information about the CMS certification program, visit Widya's World of Wines (@widyasworldofwines) on Instagram.