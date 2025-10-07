TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Children’s lives not a gamble
Prabowo hosts massive military parade amid expansion fears
Govt rushes to clean up cesium-137 spill in Banten

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Children’s lives not a gamble
Prabowo hosts massive military parade amid expansion fears
Govt rushes to clean up cesium-137 spill in Banten

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Court of Master Sommeliers holds first international certification program in Indonesia

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 7, 2025 Published on Oct. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-10-07T13:49:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Widya's World of Wines and Jaddi Academy) (Courtesy of Widya's World of Wines and Jaddi Academy)

T

his international sommelier certification program has been implemented for the first time in Indonesia through the Court of Master Sommeliers (CMS), a world-class certification body.

Held from Oct. 4 to 6 at the Fairmont Jakarta, the CMS certification program was led by three master sommeliers: CMS Europe CEO Ronan Sayburn, Kamal Malik, India’s first master sommelier, and Yohann Jousselin, a French master sommelier based in Hong Kong.

Following the first two days of lectures, the program continued on its third day with a series of examinations: the Introductory Sommelier exam, followed by the Certified Sommelier exam. Candidates were tested on their knowledge through a written test, their wine identification skills through blind tastings and their wine service through a practical test.

A total of 21 candidates, 18 from Indonesia and one each from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, took in the exams. Sayburn announced the exam results on the same day, revealing that Indonesia now had nine newly minted wine stewards with Introductory Sommelier certification and three new Certified Sommeliers.

Muhamad Yusuf Breda from the Biko Group had the highest score among Introductory Sommeliers, while Adam from the Union Group had the top score among Certified Sommeliers. Each successful sommelier received a set of wine glasses, while Yusuf and Adam also received a set of limited edition glasses from Lucaris Crystal.

"I am delighted to be able to bring this CMS certification program to Indonesia. Today's achievement demonstrates the capabilities of Indonesian sommeliers, who are on par with other sommeliers worldwide,” Sayburn said.

Kertawidyawati, better known as “Widya”, was appointed as the Indonesian organizer of the program, putting the country on the global map for international sommelier certification. A wine educator from WSET and founder of Widya's World of Wines, she brought the WSET program to Indonesia through Hatten Education Center, the first approved program provider in Indonesia. Widya then became an approved program provider through her Jakarta-based Jaddi Academy, where she conducts international-standard training and actively engages in educational activities through social media channels.

"I'm thrilled that the sommelier professional certification program can finally be implemented in Indonesia with the support of the Asia Wine Institute led by Tommy Lam, who has been conducting CMS certification activities in Asia since 2006, as well as the sponsors who made the exam possible,” Widya said at the conclusion of the three-day program.

“I'm delighted with Master Ronan's confirmation that this program will return in 2026 and hopefully continue in the years to come, to help raise the standards of the Indonesian sommelier profession," she said.

For more information about the CMS certification program, visit Widya's World of Wines (@widyasworldofwines) on Instagram.

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Indonesia: Guardian of world peace

Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble

Related Articles

Disgraced ex-deputy manpower minister admits wrongdoing in extortion case

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

How Indonesia’s ‘kader’ are cutting childhood stunting

Govt develops mechanism to help teachers obtain associate, bachelor's degrees

Teachers skeptical of Prabowo’s pay increase policy

Related Article

Disgraced ex-deputy manpower minister admits wrongdoing in extortion case

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

How Indonesia’s ‘kader’ are cutting childhood stunting

Govt develops mechanism to help teachers obtain associate, bachelor's degrees

Teachers skeptical of Prabowo’s pay increase policy

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Indonesia: Guardian of world peace

Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Hope amid despair: Displaced Palestinian children sit in a wheelchair by the side of a road on Saturday, after Hamas agreed to release hostages and accept some other terms in a United States plan to end the war, in the central Gaza Strip.
Middle East and Africa

Hamas and Israel open talks in Egypt under Trump's Gaza peace plan
A plume of smoke rises in the background as Palestinians return from a food distribution point run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) group, near the Netsarim corridor in the central Gaza Strip on October 5, 2025.
Editorial

Hailing Trump’s bad peace plan
President Prabowo Subianto speaks on Sept. 23 during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo’s ‘softer’ Israel stance signals shift in RI diplomacy

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Dutch man faces death penalty in Bali over alleged cannabis farm
Economy

From tug-of-war to teamwork: Co-designing affordable, high-quality care
Science & Tech

OpenAI unveils ChatGPT app integration feature
Middle East and Africa

Hamas and Israel open talks in Egypt under Trump's Gaza peace plan
Europe

France PM in in final effort to salvage cabinet
Economy

Indonesia pushes back peak emissions target by five years to 2035
Archipelago

East Java school collapse toll hits 67 as search ends
Archipelago

Sidoarjo school collapse toll hits 67 as search ends
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.