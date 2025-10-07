PNM receives Best Microfinance Sukuk 2025 award

P T Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) has once again received international recognition at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2025, held on Aug. 27 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Winning the category of “Best Microfinance Sukuk”, the achievement reaffirms PNM’s position as a financial institution committed to continuously innovating in Islamic finance to support community empowerment.

PNM previously received similar recognition from The Asset in 2022 and 2024. This latest award further highlights PNM’s consistent performance in delivering sharia-based financing solutions that are relevant and beneficial for ultra-micro entrepreneurs, particularly underprivileged women who are the main focus of PNM’s empowerment programs.

As an institution dedicated to expanding access to capital, PNM currently operates 4,656 service networks, consisting of 58 branches, 3,977 Mekaar units and 621 micro capital services units (ULaMM). PNM’s network spans 36 provinces, 452 regencies/cities and 6,165 districts across Indonesia, making it easier for communities to access financing and business assistance services.

As of August this year, PNM had served 22.5 million customers, with 74 percent of its financing portfolio based on sharia principles. This achievement reflects PNM’s strong commitment to strengthening the Islamic finance ecosystem while promoting economic independence at the grassroots level.

PNM president director Arief Mulyadi expressed his appreciation for the award, noting that PNM aims to continue enhancing its role in empowering underprivileged women to improve their livelihoods.

In addition, PNM has become a pioneer in issuing the first Orange Bonds in Indonesia, the second in Asia and the fifth in the world. Moreover, PNM is recognized as the first issuer of Orange Sukuk both in Indonesia and globally. This innovation strengthens PNM’s role as a financial institution that not only provides access to capital, but also promotes sustainable financing focused on women’s empowerment.

“PNM has been entrusted with the mandate to provide access to financing and business development for the community, especially underprivileged groups at the bottom of the pyramid. With the support of all stakeholders, we believe PNM can continue to deliver a broader socio-economic impact,” added Arief.

The award further inspires PNM’s efforts to expand service coverage, strengthen sharia financing and deliver sustainable empowerment programs. Through these initiatives, PNM remains confident in its role as a strategic government partner in improving community welfare, driving national economic growth and supporting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly goal five: Achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.