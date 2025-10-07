TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Children’s lives not a gamble
Prabowo hosts massive military parade amid expansion fears
Govt rushes to clean up cesium-137 spill in Banten

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Children’s lives not a gamble
Prabowo hosts massive military parade amid expansion fears
Govt rushes to clean up cesium-137 spill in Banten

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

PNM receives Best Microfinance Sukuk 2025 award

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 7, 2025 Published on Oct. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-10-07T09:51:56+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of PNM) (Courtesy of PNM)

P

T Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) has once again received international recognition at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2025, held on Aug. 27 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. 

Winning the category of “Best Microfinance Sukuk”, the achievement reaffirms PNM’s position as a financial institution committed to continuously innovating in Islamic finance to support community empowerment.

PNM previously received similar recognition from The Asset in 2022 and 2024. This latest award further highlights PNM’s consistent performance in delivering sharia-based financing solutions that are relevant and beneficial for ultra-micro entrepreneurs, particularly underprivileged women who are the main focus of PNM’s empowerment programs.

As an institution dedicated to expanding access to capital, PNM currently operates 4,656 service networks, consisting of 58 branches, 3,977 Mekaar units and 621 micro capital services units (ULaMM). PNM’s network spans 36 provinces, 452 regencies/cities and 6,165 districts across Indonesia, making it easier for communities to access financing and business assistance services.

As of August this year, PNM had served 22.5 million customers, with 74 percent of its financing portfolio based on sharia principles. This achievement reflects PNM’s strong commitment to strengthening the Islamic finance ecosystem while promoting economic independence at the grassroots level.

PNM president director Arief Mulyadi expressed his appreciation for the award, noting that PNM aims to continue enhancing its role in empowering underprivileged women to improve their livelihoods.

In addition, PNM has become a pioneer in issuing the first Orange Bonds in Indonesia, the second in Asia and the fifth in the world. Moreover, PNM is recognized as the first issuer of Orange Sukuk both in Indonesia and globally. This innovation strengthens PNM’s role as a financial institution that not only provides access to capital, but also promotes sustainable financing focused on women’s empowerment.

“PNM has been entrusted with the mandate to provide access to financing and business development for the community, especially underprivileged groups at the bottom of the pyramid. With the support of all stakeholders, we believe PNM can continue to deliver a broader socio-economic impact,” added Arief.

The award further inspires PNM’s efforts to expand service coverage, strengthen sharia financing and deliver sustainable empowerment programs. Through these initiatives, PNM remains confident in its role as a strategic government partner in improving community welfare, driving national economic growth and supporting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly goal five: Achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Indonesia: Guardian of world peace

Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble

Related Articles

‘The Jakarta Post’ receives online media award from Baznas 

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

PNM's Madani Village arrives in Tanjung Bunut, trains in pineapple leaf processing

Five healthy eating rituals: PNM customer’s tuna floss attracts buyers

YSEALI Seeds supports innovative projects in disaster education, child protection

Related Article

‘The Jakarta Post’ receives online media award from Baznas 

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

PNM's Madani Village arrives in Tanjung Bunut, trains in pineapple leaf processing

Five healthy eating rituals: PNM customer’s tuna floss attracts buyers

YSEALI Seeds supports innovative projects in disaster education, child protection

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Indonesia: Guardian of world peace

Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Metallic plating that reads 'Bank Indonesia' displayed on one of the buildings in the central bank headquarter complex on July 17, 2024.
Regulations

Expanded mandate may leave BI with ‘conflicting targets’
A plume of smoke rises in the background as Palestinians return from a food distribution point run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) group, near the Netsarim corridor in the central Gaza Strip on October 5, 2025.
Editorial

Hailing Trump’s bad peace plan
Salwa Nur Azmi, an elementary school student gets treatment in a makeshift clinic whilst she is suffering from food poisoning, after eating free meals provided by the government, in Bandung, West Java, on Sept. 23, 2025.
Society

Foodborne illnesses spread as government downplays free meals crisis

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Dynasties still dominate Southeast Asian politics
FEATURES

When a house becomes a burden
Regulations

EU channels Trump with tariffs to shield steel sector
Academia

TNI modernization moves beyond procurement
Academia

The making or breaking of democracy
Society

Breaking the silence: Deaf lawyers make judicial history in Indonesia
Academia

Indonesia can support two-state solution without recognizing Israel

Middle East and Africa

Prabowo’s ‘softer’ Israel stance signals shift in RI diplomacy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.