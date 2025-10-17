Nusantara cements global position as sustainable city of future

The Nusantara National Capital City (IKN) Authority hosted the International Capacity Development Program (ICDP) for Coal Regions in Transition in Nusantara on Oct. 10, 2025, which was attended by 43 international delegates from various countries. (Courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority)

T he Nusantara National Capital City (IKN) Authority hosted the International Capacity Development Program (ICDP) for Coal Regions in Transition at Swissôtel Nusantara on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, followed by a field visit to the Nusantara Solar Power Plant (PLTS).

The ICDP for Coal Regions in Transition is a capacity building program to help coal-producing regions transform into a sustainable green economy. Through training and sharing international best practices, the program promotes a just energy transition and the development of a low-carbon economy.

Themed "Just Energy Transition”, the program was initiated by the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) in collaboration with the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas). Thursday’s event welcomed delegates from 43 countries, including Chile, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam.

Agung Indrajit, green and digital transformation deputy at the IKN Authority, said the direction of Nusantara’s development aligned with the spirit of the global energy transition championed by the ICDP.

"We have a target for renewable energy in [Nusantara] to meet 100 percent of energy needs, achieve up to 60 percent efficiency through conservation and achieve net-zero emissions by 2045 across an area of 256,000 hectares in the capital city," said Agung.

Phillip Schattenmann, global commission manager at GIZ’s Innovation Regions for a Just Energy Transition (IKI-JET), expressed his appreciation for Indonesia’s welcome and said the ICDP forum was a crucial opportunity for coal-producing countries.

His sentiment was echoed by Marietta Toro, international affairs adviser at Colombia's Ministry of Mines and Energy, who viewed Nusantara as a concrete example of a sustainability-oriented city of the future.

Embracing the concept of "a global city for all”, Nusantara continues to strengthen collaboration with international partners to realize its transformation into a combined smart, forest and sponge city. The support from the international community reinforces the Nusantara’s position as a living, global laboratory for sustainable development.