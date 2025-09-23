Prabowo gives Nusantara certainty with new regulation

The Presidential Palace is seen before a ceremony marking Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day on Aug. 17 at the Ceremonial Plaza in Indonesia’s future capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

President Prabowo Subianto has moved to give Indonesia’s future capital Nusantara greater certainty by issuing a regulation that will formally designate it as the country’s political center by 2028, his greater signal yet of commitment to the project, even as doubts persist over funding and timelines.

Presidential Regulation No. 79/2025, signed in late June and only made public last week, outlines the government’s priority programs and work plan for the rest of the year, including the development of the East Kalimantan city “to support the realization of Nusantara as the political capital by 2028".

Presidential chief of staff M. Qodari explained on Monday that “political capital” refers to Nusantara’s readiness to host all three branches of government, executive, legislative and judicial, along with their offices and staff.

“It does not mean that Indonesia will then have separate economic or cultural capitals. The point is that all three branches must be ready [to function from Nusantara],” he said.

To meet the 2028 target, the government aims to develop 800 to 850 hectares within Nusantara’s 6,600-ha Central Government District (KIPP) over the next three years.

By then, 20 percent of government buildings should be complete, half of housing targets achieved and core infrastructure available at 50 percent capacity. The regulation also calls for relocating up to 4,100 civil servants to Nusantara.

