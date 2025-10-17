Road to IKN leads to fight against illegal mining activities

The Task Force for Combating Illegal Activities, initiated by the IKN Authority and in collaboration with various agencies, held a Task Force Steering Committee Forum Meeting on Wednesday (10/15/2025). (Courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority)

T he Illegal Activities Prevention Task Force held a Steering Committee Forum Meeting at the Nusantara National Capital Authority Office on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The meeting proved fruitful as they decided to install prohibition signs at former illegal mines in the Bukit Tengkorak area of ​​Bukit Soeharto Grand Forest Park, Kutai Kartanegara Regency, among other agenda items.

The meeting was in line with their aim to prevent and address all activities that violate laws and regulations, such as unauthorized mining, illegal land clearing, illegal development in protected forest areas and other violations that damage the environment and spatial planning of the future capital city Nusantara.

The Head of the Nusantara National Capital City Authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, stated that the Nusantara National Capital City Authority, together with the Illegal Activities Eradication Task Force, will take firm action to stop all forms of illegal activity within the Nusantara area. To date, more 4,000 hectares have been lost, leading to environmental damage and significant economic and social losses.

This step is also in line with President Prabowo Subianto's directive, which emphasized the importance of taking action against illegal mining throughout Indonesia, as highlighted in his speech during the 2025 Annual Session of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) and the Joint Session of the House of Representatives (DPR-DPD) in August.

In 2025, the Task Force again discovered illegal coal mining activity in the Bukit Tengkorak area, Sepaku District, with a total mine yield of 3,000 metric tonnes, as well as seven trucks loaded with illegal coal. All findings have been handed over to the East Kalimantan Regional Police for further law enforcement.

The effort to stop the activities is also in line with President Prabowo Subianto's directive, which emphasized the importance of taking action against illegal mining throughout Indonesia, as highlighted in his speech during the 2025 Annual Session of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) and the Joint Session of the House of Representatives (DPR-DPD) in August. He revealed that the government is targeting 1,063 cases of illegal mining that have caused state losses of up to Rp 300 trillion.

In order to stop the illegal activities, the task force welcomes collaboration with East Kalimantan Regional Police, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the office of the Governor of East Kalimantan.

The synergy across ministries also received support from the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), the Indonesian National Police (Polri), the Regional Government, the Attorney General's Office and others.